An offer not to be missed on the Xiaomi Mi 10T 5G Black smartphone

Smartphones fulfill different functions. In particular, we use them to take photos and videos, play video games, watch movies, surf the web, and chat with loved ones. If you use them a lot in your daily life, it is recommended that you choose an up-to-date model because it can perform most tasks with ease and with satisfactory quality. The Xiaomi Mi 10T 5G costs less than € 400.

Xiaomi Mi 10T 5G: a smartphone with the latest technologies

The Xiaomi Mi 10T is a smartphone with a variety of advanced technologies. In terms of performance, it has a Snapdragon 865 processor coupled with 8GB of RAM memory. In addition, the processor can reach a maximum frequency of 2.84 GHz. You can benefit from good performance to start your favorite games with ease. Android 10 Q is running on this smartphone.

In terms of the screen and its characteristics, it is 6.67 inches with a definition of 2340 × 1080 pixels. With this size and definition, it’s easy to watch your movies and play your games. The LCD screen can display up to 144 frames per second. Note that this is currently the fastest refresh rate for a smartphone.

To store your personal data, the storage capacity of this Xiaomi smartphone is very good. You benefit from 128 GB of storage space to store your memories. However, you cannot expand the memory. As compensation it supports the OTG. There are three main photo sensors available for taking photos and videos: 64 × 13 × 5 megapixels and a 20-megapixel front sensor.

The other specs are also very interesting with a 5000 mAh battery that supports 33 watts of fast charging. The battery offers great battery life to enjoy your games. You also have 5G on the Xiaomi Mi 10T for a super fast connection. The weight of this smartphone is 218g for the following dimensions (H × W × D): 165.1 × 76.4 × 9.3 mm, which provides greater mobility.

The Xiaomi Mi 10T 5G costs € 399 with a 20% discount from the regular price of € 499.

3 reasons to buy the Xiaomi Mi 10T

Latest model and multitaskingLong autonomy thanks to the large battery with 5000 mAhAn FHD + screen to enjoy your films quietly

