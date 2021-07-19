an MMORPG with undeniable potential that is still in danger of being forgotten

MMORPG players have been looking for new things for several years. The eternal World of Warcraft is still in the game, gradually overtaken by an ambitious and well-made Final Fantasy XIV. The golden age of MMORPG is over and publishers are hesitant to revive it. Despite everything, Amazon thinks big for its entry into the industry. At the end of August, the e-commerce mogul is launching its MMORPG, a title whose endgame content we were able to try out for a few hours. The opportunity for us to share our impressions with you.

3 hours in the bowels of New World Endgame

Before we share our impressions of New World with you, let’s take a look at what this MMORPG from Amazon Games is all about. New World takes over the administration of Aeternum, a fictional country inspired by 17th century British America in the Atlantic. Three factions vie around the corner: the Marauders, a powerful military power, the Shadow, a mysterious organization, and the Engaged, a fanatical order. In this relatively classic MMORPG, players have to complete quests, collect resources, explore these puzzling lands, craft items, explore dungeons and fight monsters, but also build settlements.

PvP is on the menu as well as a special system: players without class or role. So the character’s skills and peculiarities depend on how he assigns his points, which can be reassigned at any time. A gameplay that can thus evolve according to the needs of each individual. Need a tank in a group? All you have to do is reassign your points and change your gear to get started. As mentioned above, we have the opportunity to test the endgame possibilities. The first part of the preview was assigned to a “Rush to the Outpost”, a PvP mode in which two teams have to control points of interest for as long as possible in order to collect points, when the second took us on board the expedition to the side of the Lazarus. A third part was initially planned, but could not be started due to time constraints.

a PvP that starts on solid foundations

So let’s start with PvP, one of the important aspects of New World. No training developed, no discernible strategy, our team split into two groups in order to capture as many points as possible on the big map on which the onslaught took place. A green forest area populated by all kinds of creatures, animals or not, and resources. New World provides its players with 9 different weapons that a character can use more or less skillfully depending on their characteristics. A character with high dexterity is more effective than a strength specialist with a spear or musket in hand. For this PvP excursion, we decided on the role of the healer, based on a staff. On the visual side, New World sets the bar high enough by offering vibrant, furnished, and varied spaces, evolving topographies, and a relatively clean design.

The weapons and armor then visible are just as pleasant as the various visual effects. On the technical side, New World will take more time to adapt. While the HUD is tidy, the various menus may lack a bit of clarity. Difficult to navigate at first glance, although the scoring and the feature section is concise and well done. The PvP mode we were able to participate in is relatively classic, despite a few subtleties. To spice up the scoring, Amazon Games decided on small additions like summoning animal guards or collecting resources for construction. Points that a priori do not necessarily seem to have a major impact on the outcome of a game. In terms of gameplay, the spell areas lack fluidity, a potential latency issue that is being corrected. Also, for relatively small areas, being able to target a mobile ally to heal over an area of ​​soil is not necessarily practical.

Especially since the fights can be relatively quick, even explosive. A good point for New World, showing the extent of its potential. It is important to note that a healer also has their chances against an enemy if they make mistakes, as their equipment is much better suited for duels. Aside from a few specific latency issues and a crash, this first PvP experience was significant. The defense sequences can sometimes turn out to be hollow, the expectation of the enemy inevitably lacks penetrative power. It remains to be seen what the other modes are made up of, as well as the strategic dimension that must be adopted in order to best face the opposing team.

a PvE that leaves no stone unturned

The second part of this preview focused on an expedition, namely a dungeon made up of enemies, a small lore, and a boss. In groups of four, we were therefore asked to pass the gates of this one-day event. An experience that highlights some of the necessities of advanced dungeons: organization. It is advisable to let the tanks absorb the damage and most importantly to prevent any attack on the healer. After some failures, the attempts of which were interrupted by several major technical bugs that required quitting the game, restarting and even recreating characters several times, we were able to advance to the boss. A well-crafted area with well-manicured surroundings whose aesthetics deserve to be highlighted. The opponents remain classic, namely sometimes simple skeletons, sometimes refined.

In New World, coordinating without speaking to each other is easier in the dungeon than in PvP. The plot is more compact, and when the roles are well respected, the adventure goes well. Soon the boss arrived after a few fights. Different phases to learn patterns, the RPG boss is well represented. An interesting fight that, despite a few attempts, will have failed. Nevertheless, New World was able to offer an interesting first engame adventure that uncovered potential, unfortunately tarnished by repeated technical problems. Now it’s time to see if the leveling, quests, and other aspects of this anticipated MMORPG can keep it going. New World will have the difficult task of convincing its players not in the moment but over time. It remains to be seen whether Amazon’s MMORPG will be successful.

Conclusion

With its neat graphics and polished aesthetics, New World won’t leave the naked eye indifferent. Keyboard and mouse in hand, fun to play and a pleasant experience to be discovered during that session that lasts at least a couple of hours. The battles are dynamic and spiced up by powerful opponents, both in PvP and PvE. Despite some technical setbacks and unclear menus, New World is showing great promise. However, it will be necessary to see more to properly judge this MMORPG-signed Amazon Games. And unfortunately, history has proven time and time again that the MMORPG genre is difficult to conquer. Two first endgame experiences that invite you to discover more, whether the rest is convincing remains to be seen. Answer at the end of August.