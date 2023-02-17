An Irishman suffered a sudden cardiac arrest after being attacked by a large chicken. His last word was ‘rooster.’

Fitim Sejfijaj/Fb

A person in Eire was viciously attacked by a big rooster earlier than he had a coronary heart assault.

In accordance with the Irish Examiner, the person’s household and medics testified that an offended rooster mauled him.

The person’s final phrase was “rooster,” a tenant who discovered him in a pool of his personal blood stated.

An Irish man was viciously mauled by hefty, aggressive rooster moments earlier than his demise on his property, a coroner and his daughter testified in an Irish courtroom on Thursday.

In accordance with the Irish Examiner, Jasper Kraus was attacked by his Brahma rooster on April 28, 2022.

His daughter stated in a deposition that she obtained an pressing name that day and returned dwelling to seek out medics trying CPR on him, whereas he lay in a pool of his personal blood with the TV on, and a cigarette nonetheless smoking.

An inquest was launched to be taught the reason for Kraus’ demise, the Examiner reported.

Corey O’Keefe, a tenant in the home, and Virginia Guinan, Kraus’ daughter, each advised the courtroom that his rooster attacked him forward of his demise. Medics and coroners additionally testified in the course of the case, that Kraus’ explanation for demise was resulting from a sudden cardiac arrest after having been attacked by the rooster.

O’Keefe testified that he heard Kraus yell “come fast,” and entered the home to seek out Kraus with a big open gash that was bleeding profusely on certainly one of his calves. He advised the courtroom that he referred to as an ambulance, and medics arrived, trying to carry out CPR on him and deal with his wound.

He was pronounced lifeless on the scene.

Kraus was sick and in remission from most cancers on the time, and his daughter testified that his household “knew his coronary heart was dangerous,” in accordance with the Examiner.

Kraus’ demise on Thursday was dominated a demise by misadventure, which is a coroner’s time period for a preventable demise.

On common, Brahma chickens weigh round 12 kilos however can weigh as many as 20 kilos.

Guinan stated in a deposition that she “realized that it should have been the rooster” that attacked her father as a result of she noticed blood on its claws and since “he attacked my daughter earlier than,” the Examiner reported.

His final phrase as he was dying was, “Rooster,” O’Keefe testified.

Learn the unique article on Insider