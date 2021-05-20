an interesting drop in prices

Google has developed its own line of smartphones to promote Android and the purest version of the operating system because it has no overlay and it receives updates in advance compared to other brands. If you’re looking to get your hands on either of these, you should know that the Google Pixel 4A 5G 128GB is currently for sale.

Google Pixel 4A 5G 128 GB: The 5G model for even faster speeds

The Google Pixel 4A 5G is a slightly different model than the 4 and 4A because the American company has opted for a 5G chip. Otherwise, it has a great 5.82-inch OLED screen with a Full HD + resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels that is compatible with HDR and here is what we find below:

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Graphics chip: Adreno 618 RAM: 6 GB Storage: 128 GB

We are on a device with a very nice technical sheet. It will be able to please most of the users and even gamers.

The photo has Google’s expertise and powerful artificial intelligence. With its 12.2 megapixel sensor, this works just as it does with many smartphones with multiple sensors. 8 megapixels are to be expected for the front.

The autonomy is guaranteed by a battery of 3140 mAh compatible with fast charging of 18 W.

It was launched at a price of 499 euros and has just fallen in price. You can order it for 449 euros or 50 euros instant discount. Otherwise we also have the Google Pixel 5 in good condition.

Why jump on it?

Google Software Tracking No overlay 5G compatibility

