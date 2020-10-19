An indispensable bargain with the black Corsair Void Elite Surround gaming headset

Do you want to enjoy your video games to the fullest? Do you want to remove all ambient noise? The Corsair Void Elite Surround is the headset. The price is offered in black and is now less than 60 euros.

Corsair Void Elite Surround: For complete immersion in the sound

If you are into Void Elite Surround, you definitely want high quality audio playback. That’s a good thing because this article uses premium 50mm neodymium drivers. The frequencies delivered in this way range from 20 to 30,000 Hz. Thanks to 7.1 surround sound, you can eliminate almost all of the noise around you. Enough to focus on the game sessions! But that’s not all. The omnidirectional microphone transcribes your voice with clarity and fidelity.

Sound isn’t everything, however. It is also necessary to have a comfortable helmet as some parts can last for hours. Fortunately, the Void Elite Surround benefits from a breathable microfiber mesh and memory foam pads. The volume control, on the other hand, takes place on the headset itself so that the intensity can be easily adjusted to your needs.

This Corsair headset is compatible with multiple platforms thanks to a universal 3.5mm connector: PC, PS4, Xbox, Nintendo Switch and mobile devices. However, the surround option is only available on the PC.

The Corsair Void Elite Surround is currently being sold for 56.86 euros. If you feel like it, you can accompany it with the Razer Ornata Chroma keyboard, which is also dedicated to gaming.

Why choose this offer?

Sound quality comfort price

