An improved version of the script will soon be available in a new format

29 years after its release, one thing remains certain about Alien 3: the movie is widely believed to be … really bad. In particular, his script was not unanimous at all. Some have specifically criticized him for betraying certain elements that were present in previous films. To overcome this, some alternative versions of the script have been presented. One of them will be available soon in a new format and is intended to bring alien enthusiasts into line with this third work.

Chaotic production

Alien 3 did the feat of being both the most hated and the least profitable film in the saga. This isn’t surprising considering the production of the film was particularly messy.

During the filming, there were numerous disagreements between the lead actress Sigourney Weaver, the producers and the director David Fincher.

In addition to this noxious atmosphere, the script changed over time. So much so that the director was sometimes forced to shoot completely contradicting scenes with what had already been filmed.

With these restrictions, it was impossible for him to get an overview of his work. Especially since the production had already set a very short deadline before the scenario was completed. As for the final cut, the filmmaker was never happy with it.

Nobody hates Alien 3 more than David Fincher

Fincher went so far that by the end of the shoot he went into depression. Even today he denies his film and even claims that “nobody hates Alien 3 more than I”.

This lack of consistency in writing scripts also explains the fact that certain elements do not follow different common themes from previous films.

Most frustratingly, another original script was written entirely by the great cyberpunk writer William Gibson years before it was shot. However, Fox never wanted to put this version on screen.

For the past few years, this direct sequel to aliens has appeared in various ways. And that won’t stop.

An alternate script that could have produced a much better result

Indeed, a fictional version of the script that William Gibson envisioned will soon be released as a novel. It gives you an idea of ​​what the movie might have looked like if it had been adjusted based on its work.

This version is widely lauded by fans as it narrates the meeting of the ship’s survivors (namely Ellen Ripley, Newt, Hicks, and Bishop) with the Progressive People’s Union, a group of resistance fighters who raise aliens on the military base, “Anchropoint “.

Their goal: to take revenge on the Weyland-Yutani conglomerate. However, a new form of xenomorph appears and soon threatens all humans.

This story was the subject of a comic adaptation in 2018. An audio book was also released in 2019 to mark the film’s 40th anniversary.

From now on it is a true novel that awaits the amateurs of the saga. William Gibson’s version is written by Pat Cadigan, who won a Hugo Award for best science fiction novel in 2016.

A perfect opportunity to immerse yourself in one of the most terrifying worlds in cinema history that should excite most skeptics.