An extremely important character of the novels was eventually confirmed for the second season

After an estimated first season, the Netflix series The Witcher has to offer us a season 2. The relationship between Geralt and Ciri is brought to the top of the stage after the saga’s two main characters finally find each other again. In addition, a new report tells us that an extremely important character from the novels has just been confirmed.

Mother Priestess finally confirmed

Although the trio of The Witcher saga consists of Geralt, Ciri and Yennefer, other recurring characters are of great importance in the works of Andrzej Sapkowski. And if we believe that the Redanian Intelligence website, which has devoted its editorial line to the publication of information about the saga The Witcher in all its forms, an important character has finally been confirmed here. According to the sources of the specialized site, the figure in question would be none other than the mother priestess Nenneke of the Temple of Melitele.

Fans of the saga know that if Nenneke is that important, it’s because she’s the one who takes care of Ciri’s training at Geralt’s request. Although the training was later entrusted to Yennefer, it was actually the maternal priestess who was responsible for it in its infancy. A first confirmation that does not come alone. And for good reason, actress and model Natasha Fletcher will be there too. The young woman will play one of the season’s supporting characters, an unknown priestess of the temple.

Despite everything, the Redanian Intelligence has not yet succeeded in identifying the actress who must impersonate the role of the mother priestess on the screen. Still, the role of actress Julie Barclay (Broadchurch, Casualty) could be transferred, whose presence in the cast of the second season of The Witcher has been confirmed, although her role remains unknown. Note that two more minor characters will be part of the Temple of Melitele: Iola and Jarre. Iola is a young priestess and Jarre is a clerk in training.

Taking photos is leaking

Filming of Season 2 of The Witcher is still ongoing and those interested didn’t resist the urge to immortalize that moment before sharing it publicly. So several photos got onto the web. Images that allow us to keep our eyes on the production of this second season of The Witcher. Decorations, but also enormous green backgrounds. What is an overview of the resources made available to the director for the production of this new episode? Unfortunately, no release date has been announced for this 2nd season yet. However, it is possible that Season 2 will be released by the end of the year.