An exhibition by Paula Rego can be seen at Tate Britain in London until October

An exhibition by Paula Rego can be seen at Tate Britain in London until October

An exhibition by Paula Rego can be seen at Tate Britain in London until October

The retrospective dedicated to the work of the Portuguese artist has been open since July 7th. In total, it combines more than 100 parts.

The exhibition can be visited until October 24th.

You have until October 24th to visit Tate Britain in London, UK if you want to see the largest retrospective of the work of Paula Rego, a Portuguese artist who is now 86 years old. In total, this exhibition brings together more than 100 pieces.

The exhibition has been open since July 7th. Paintings, prints, collages, pastels, drawings and sketches are on display. They were created between 1950 and 2010 – so the retrospective follows the entire career of the Lisbon-born artist, who mainly traveled from England.

Tickets for the exhibition cost around € 21. Please visit the Tate Britain official website for more information.

The exhibition was organized in collaboration with The Hague Art Museum and the Museo Picasso Málaga.