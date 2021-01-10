An exceptional promotion on the Canal + de Rire DVD set

Would you like to start a marathon of laughter at home? Canal + offers a selection of sketches and cult scenes that promise hours of laughter. You can get it for less than € 30.

the best laugh in a box

The great Canal + DVD Lachbox contains programs that have practically disappeared. Old school humor that will not leave you indifferent. With this 1603-minute hard box set, around 26 hours of laughter are guaranteed.

In this box you can discover the works of great humorists such as Yves Lecoque, François Morel, Bruno Lochet and Yolande Moreau. There you find:

The Glory and Glory of Deschiens The Integrated Volumes 1 and 2 The Best of Nowhere Else Volumes 1 and 2 The 20 Years of the Guignols Without forgetting the bonuses …

This Canal + laugh box set contains 11 DVDs in a small 640 gram box. You can get it for just € 29.99. To make the most of those crazy moments, trust a quality sound device like this Xiaomi smart speaker that is marketed for a very reasonable price.

3 good reasons to fall for it?

Language: French (Dolby Digital) Format: PAL Combo of the best Canal + classics

The Hitek team selects the best deals available on the internet for you. When you purchase a product from this article, the ecommerce website pays us a commission without affecting the amount of your purchase.