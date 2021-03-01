An exceptional offer for the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14ARE05 14 “AMD Ryzen 7 Ultra-Portable PC 16 GB RAM 512 GB SSD Slate Gray

When a computer has latency or long enough response time, it gets boring quickly. In fact, productivity is the first to be hit by this problem. Weight is also an important consideration when you travel a lot. The best solution is to buy a high-performance laptop that is not cluttered. The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14ARE05 is ideal, and it doesn’t cost more than € 1,000.

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7: A computer with ultra-optimized performance

The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 is an ultra-portable computer with a performance that should not be underestimated despite its size. The screen is displayed in Full HD and offers great viewing comfort, especially if you stay on the screen frequently. It’s 14 inches with an IPS panel so you can enjoy vivid colors. Also, it can reach 300 nits of brightness for relatively good brightness.

This Lenovo computer has an AMD Ryzen 7 4700U processor. This processor can reach a maximum frequency of 4.1 GHz so that it can quickly complete the tasks you started. It also runs on Windows 10, the latest version. The whole thing is accompanied by a RAM memory of 16 GB, which gives the laptop an excellent performance. You have no latency concerns.

To store your data, you can have a 512GB SSD on this laptop. This way, you can enjoy high speeds while using this computer. It also has a port for reading micro SD cards if you might need it. The webcam (HD resolution) and microphone are also built into the laptop, which can be helpful for your video conference meetings.

The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 also offers various options such as Bluetooth and Wi-Fi to establish a wireless connection. This slate gray laptop also has 2 speakers. In addition, it has various connections: 2 USB type A, 1 HDMI, 1 USB type C. The battery is 60.7 Wh Li-Polymer. The computer weighs only 1.33 kg for dimensions (L × H × W) distributed as follows: 32 × 20.8 × 1.5 cm, so easy to carry.

At the time of writing, the ultra-portable Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14ARE05 14 “PC AMD Ryzen 7 16 GB RAM 512 GB SSD Slate Gray costs just € 959.99. 23% as the price is normally € 1249.99. So don’t hesitate any longer and buy now before the sale expires (If you’re looking for accessories with you, this is a keyboard / Logitech MK470 mouse duo.

3 reasons to buy this laptop?

Space-saving with a weight of just over 1 kg. High performance with 16 GB RAM and 512 GB SSD screen that offers more realistic colors thanks to the IPS panel

