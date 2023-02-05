An ex-Romney presidential campaign strategist says Nikki Haley ’embodies the collapse’ of the Republican Party

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley.AP Picture/John Locher

Ex-Romney strategist Stuart Stevens on MSNBC blasted Nikki Haley for her anticipated White Home bid.

“Nobody else actually embodies type of the collapse of the celebration in addition to Nikki Haley,” he stated.

Haley, a former South Carolina governor, served because the US Ambassador to the UN below Trump.

Mitt Romney’s former aide blasted Nikki Haley in a current interview over the previous South Carolina governor’s resolution to enter the 2024 GOP presidential major, saying she “would not have the rest to do” and arguing that she is definitely in search of a vice presidential slot.

Stuart Stevens — who was Romney’s chief strategist for his 2012 White Home run and in addition a senior advisor for the anti-Trump group the Lincoln Venture — questioned Haley’s motivation for working for the presidency throughout a February 2 interview on MSNBC.

Haley has not but formally introduced her marketing campaign however is reportedly set to take action on February 15 in Charleston, South Carolina.

“Why is Nikki Haley working? I do not assume she’s actually working as a result of she thinks she’s going to be president of america,” Stevens stated. “Initially, she would not have the rest to do. She’s raised some cash right here in her PAC and he or she’ll run. And I might say she’s working to be vp. I do not assume she’s going to go on the market and assault Donald Trump.”

He continued: “Nobody else actually embodies type of the collapse of the celebration in addition to Nikki Haley. She was what the celebration was speculated to be. She went out and stated that Donald Trump was every little thing that she taught her kids to not be, and he or she went from that to saying that she desires to hold on the Trump legacy. It is simply so unhappy. She’s already damaged earlier than she will get within the race.”

Haley, a former state legislator, was elected governor of South Carolina in 2010 and reelected in 2014.

In February 2016, she endorsed Florida Sen. Marco Rubio’s presidential bid, slamming former President Donald Trump at a rally as “every little thing I taught my kids to not do in Kindergarten.”

“I taught my two little ones — you do not lie and make issues up,” she stated on the time. “I taught my two little ones that you do not push folks round and simply inform them what you assume ought to occur. And I instructed my two little ones to do precisely what Marco Rubio did within the final debate. When a bully hits you, you hit that bully proper again.”

Shortly after Trump was elected that November, he nominated Haley to function his Ambassador to the United Nations, a place that she held from January 2017 till December 2018.

In April 2021, Haley stated that she would not run for president in 2024 if Trump determined to launch a presidential marketing campaign, simply weeks after telling Politico that his conduct after his 2020 election loss would “be judged harshly by historical past.”

Nonetheless, in October 2021, Haley instructed The Wall Avenue Journal that the Trump administration had left behind a “sturdy legacy.”

