An EA job offer contains important information

In November 2019 EA released Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and delighted fans of the franchise created by George Lucas. If Star Wars fans have been waiting for an upcoming game, it probably won’t be long before they wait. In fact, with the posting of a job posting, the studio leaked information.

A job offer that is a bit too explicit

This information was posted on the job vacancy website from Motive Montreal Studios, developers to whom we owe Battefront 2 and the recent Star Wars: Squadrons. Even if this last game hasn’t been released that long, the developers at the Quebec studio seem to be wasting no time developing the next game in the Star Wars saga.

In fact, the Montreal studios state in the job posting that they are looking for a new programmer to join a team that will “get right to work on the next Star Wars action game” and “build intellectual property.” original “. Since then the offer has been changed and no longer includes Star Wars …

With this type of information, of course, it’s time for fan speculation. Could this be the sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order in the works? Or the third episode of The Power of the Force? Although the announcement is very explicit, EA has yet to comment on the leak. As a result, we have no way of knowing until what date this project might be planned. What is interesting, however, is that the game is in development and is already on the right track, most likely for PS5, Xbox Series X and PC.