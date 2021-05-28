an attractive offer for an extraordinary smartphone at a low price

2021 is a special year for tech freaks. There is a lack of technological components and manufacturers are struggling to meet demand. Telephony is also affected, but some giants in the industry have sufficient resources to counteract the fluctuations in production. This is the case with Samsung, which was able to offer its Galaxy S21 5G earlier this year. Extraordinary smartphones that now benefit from tempting offers.

an attractive offer for an extraordinary smartphone

From 5 to 31 May 2021, Samsung is offering you a bonus of € 100 on the exchange value of your old device when you buy or rent a Galaxy S21, S21 +, S21 Ultra (all models, all colors). Offer valid in the Samsung shop. To give yourself an extra boost, you benefit from a 20% discount on the associated accessories (bags, cases, chargers) when you buy one of the smartphones, which you can find on the “Accessories” page. A stroke of luck for technology enthusiasts looking for a new high-end 5G-compatible smartphone.

The Galaxy S21 or the exception within reach

Samsung has proven its expertise in the smartphone world year after year for several decades. With its Galaxy S21 series, the South Korean giant wants to be big, but right. 3 exceptional smartphones that have wowed critics and individuals alike. And to demonstrate its qualities to you, we invite you to discover the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G, a first, more than promising, high-end step in 5G.

With its 6.2-inch Super AMOLED display (2400 x 1080p) with a refresh rate of 120 Hz, the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G is a high-end smartphone for technology enthusiasts looking for a high-quality experience. To accompany this screen that gives you full eyes, Samsung has decided to equip its S21 with an Exynos 2100 home processor clocked at 2.9 GHz and using a Mali-G78 MP14 chip. A powerful processor that can rely on its 8 GB of RAM and its 128 GB or 256 GB of storage. No more space problems, even if you are hungry for high quality apps or videos.

But what would a smartphone be without its photo part? The Samsung S21 5G does not disappoint at this level either, as it should inspire photography enthusiasts. And for good reason, one part has three sensors on the back: a 64-megapixel telephoto lens (x3 zoom), a 12-megapixel wide-angle and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle. Selfie fans will be pleased that they have a 10 MP sensor on the front of the smartphone. On the video side, a recording in 8K 30 FPS is possible to immortalize your life moments in the most beautiful way.

The autonomy, for its part, cannot be beaten with a large 4000 mAh battery that is compatible with 25 watt fast charging. You don’t have to wait hours for it to charge, it really aims to speed up the process. The Samsung S21 5G, obviously 5G compatible, runs on Android 11 and has a home interface, the One UI. Virtual assistants are also available, namely the Google Assistant and Samsung Bixby. Available in four colors, the Samsung S21 5G is now more than affordable.

