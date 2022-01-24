an alternative ending to the third part could have changed everything

One of the most popular video game licenses is undoubtedly Assassin’s Creed. The first opus was released in 2007 and theoretically the Desmond Miles arc ending at the end of Assassin’s Creed III should have ratified the license. In the end nothing happened and after 11 more episodes the franchise has sold over 155 million copies. Assassin’s Creed was originally intended as a trilogy. Nothing happened like that. Seven more episodes came out, but Ubisoft’s plans to mark the end of the trilogy were very different from what we got in-game.

To infinity and beyond

In fact, according to information from Eurogamer, who share the work of a Belgian researcher on the use of religions, conspiracy theories and beliefs in digital media culture, Lars de Wildt of the University of Leuven’s KU Leuven, the studio had planned a very different ending for Desmond Miles and Lucy Stillman.

The latter spoke to Patrice Désilets, the creator of the franchise, and Alex Hutchinson, the creative director. During their exchange, we learn that Desmond and Lucy were to leave Earth aboard a spaceship to create a new civilization on the surface of a distant planet.

In his diploma thesis, Lars de Wildt explains:

The third game ended with a resolution to the conflict in the present, as Desmond Miles defeated Abstergo using the combined knowledge and skills of all his ancestors, including AC1’s Altair and AC2’s Ezio. Also, 2012 is the end of the world, Desmond and Lucy start a new civilization somewhere else than Adam and Eve.

An ending that could have changed the fortunes of the franchise

Patrice Désilets, indicates to the researcher that the name Lucy was not chosen at random. On the contrary, he referred to Australopithecus afarensis and concluded “Boom! You’ll escape aboard a spaceship!”

And that’s the scenario that was always planned. Only the ending of the Desmond trilogy changed slightly and the teams planned a different story.

It remains to be seen whether the basic plans have been made. What would have happened to the license if Desmond and Lucy had gone to colonize a new planet in the galaxy? The mystery remains. We don’t rewrite history. No one could have known what Assassin’s Creed would have given if the franchise’s ending had ended this way.