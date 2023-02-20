An Alabama college student disappeared in 1976. His remains were identified 47 years later.

The stays of an Alabama faculty pupil who disappeared greater than 45 years in the past have been recognized, police introduced Sunday.

Kyle Clinkscales, 22, was touring again to Auburn College on Jan. 27, 1976 however by no means arrived, the Troup County Sheriff’s Workplace stated on Fb.

Clinkscales and his white two-door 1974 Pinto Runabout had been lacking for many years; then on Dec. 7, 2021, his automotive was present in a Chambers County, Alabama creek.

The automotive was taken to the Troup County Sheriff’s Workplace, the place investigators from the sheriff’s workplace and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation processed it.

Contained in the automobile had been human stays, in addition to a pockets with Clinkscales’ ID and bank cards. The stays inside had been despatched to the GBI Crime Lab for examination, police stated.

On Sunday, simply over a 12 months after the automobile and stays had been discovered, the Troup County Coroner’s Workplace positively recognized the stays as the lacking pupil.

“The Coroner’s Workplace obtained this data from the GBI at which period they launched it,” the sheriff’s workplace wrote in a Fb submit.

Kyle Clinkscales, a 22-year-old Auburn College pupil who went lacking the evening of January 27, 1976. His automobile and belongings had been discovered on December 7, 2021. The stays had been recognized as his on February 19, 2023.

The place had been the stays discovered?

Clinkscales’ automotive was discovered round 11:20 a.m. on Dec. 7, 2021 in an Alabama creek, about 30 miles north of Auburn College. Somebody contacted the Chambers County Sheriff’s Workplace in Alabama a couple of automotive submerged within the creek, police stated.

Investigators pulled the automotive from the water; it had a 1976 Georgia tag and a Troup County decal. Chambers County contacted the Troup County Sheriff’s Workplace to run the tag data.

After verifying the knowledge, officers realized the tag and automobile identification quantity matched the 1974 Ford Pinto Runabout Clinkscales was final seen driving many years in the past.

A two-door 1974 Pinto Runabout belonging to Kyle Clinkscales, a 22-year-old Auburn College pupil who went lacking the evening of January 27, 1976. The automobile was discovered on December 7, 2021. Inside had been stays that had been later recognized because the lacking pupil.

