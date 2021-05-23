Amylodextrin Market Trend, CAGR Status, Growth, Analysis and Forecast to 2028

Global Amylodextrin Market Growth Due to its Associated Health Benefits

Amylodextrin is a linear dextrin and produced from the hydrolysis of starch and provides blue color with iodine. Amylodextrin is widely used in the chemical industry to identify the iodine. Amylodextrin is widely used in pharmaceutical industry as a buffer additive. Amylodextrin is also used as a crispness enhancer for food processing in the food industry. The health benefits of amylodextrin attract consumers and so the manufacturers to produce different food products from amylodextrin. The amylodextrin market is projected to grow due to the subsequent growth of the parent dextrin market.

Amylodextrin market is projected to grow with a high-end single-digit CAGR in the forecast period, 2018-2027 due to the growth in the cosmetic and personal care industry.

Global Amylodextrin Market Driven by Increased Use in Chemical Industry

Amylodextrin is crystalline and used to escape digestion in the gut to a large extent. Amylodextrin can be used as absorbents and bulking agent in the cosmetic & personal care industry. The growing cosmetic & personal care industry is anticipated to drive the growth of the amylodextrin market over the forecast period. Amylodextrin is starch and used as a soluble reagent for different experimental research works. The amylodextrin have non-toxic property and so, used in various industries to manufacture different products.

Majorly, amylodextrin is used as the iodine indicator in the chemical industry. The growing chemical industry is likely to contribute to the growth of the global amylodextrin market. Moreover, amylodextrin is the appropriate excipient for the stable, controlled release system and therefore, used as a drug carrier to maintain the tablet stability and integrity while additional drug release. The controlled release of paracetamol from amylodextrin tablets is projected to drive the growth of the global amylodextrin market.

Global Amylodextrin Market Growth Triggered by Growing Pharmaceutical Industry

The global amylodextrin market can be segmented on the basis of application in different end use industry as food industry, pharmaceutical industry, chemical industry, cosmetic and personal care industry and other end use industries. Among the segmented end use industry, pharmaceutical industry of amylodextrin market is growing and the use of amylodextrin as an excipient for tablets is expected to drive the growth of the global amylodextrin market.

Amylodextrin Market dominates by North America

The global amylodextrin market can be segmented on the basis of the geography as North America, Latin America, Europe, Japan, Asia and Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Among the segmented regions, sales and demand for the amylodextrin in North America is expected to hold the significant share in the global market. The North America market is growing due to the subsequent growth of the pharmaceutical and food industry in the region. Moreover the substantial growth of the chemical industry and food industry in the developing regions such as Asia and Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) and Latin America is expected to contribute for the growth of the global amylodextrin market in the forecast period.

Amylodextrin Market Key Players and their Strategies

Some of the key players in the global amylodextrin market are Sunar Group, MILLECOR, Visco Starch, True Protein Pty Ltd., Dinosaur Nutrition Labs, Nutricia, and others. The prominent players are investing to expand the distribution network and attract more consumers towards the organic and herbal products. The marketing strategy by manufacturers is expected to contribute for the growth of amylodextrin market in the forecast period, 2018-2028.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the amylodextrin market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The amylodextrin market research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application and industry.

The Amylodextrin market report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Eastern Europe)

CIS and Russia

Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

The amylodextrin market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The amylodextrin market report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The amylodextrin market report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

