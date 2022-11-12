Amy Coney Barrett Cracks Joke About Abortion Rights Protesters With Federalist Society

Taking the rostrum in a room filled with cheering conservatives this week, a beglittered Amy Coney Barrett cracked a fast joke about her life since serving to to decimate abortion entry throughout the USA.

“It’s very nice to have a number of noise made not by protesters exterior of my home,” she quipped.

The Supreme Court docket justice was final to talk Thursday night at Washington’s Union Station, which hosted the Federalist Society’s 2022 Nationwide Attorneys Conference.

Her snide comment elicited laughter and, reportedly, a standing ovation from a fawning crowd.

Protesters have proven up periodically at Barrett’s Virginia dwelling after she and different conservative justices voted to overturn Roe v. Wade, the historic 1973 determination that legalized abortion nationwide, within the 2022 case of Dobbs v. Jackson Girls’s Well being Group.

The choice swiftly set again reproductive well being care entry in huge swaths of the nation, as Republican lawmakers sprung on the probability to enact more and more harsh abortion bans.

Considered one of Justice Amy Coney Barrett’s neighbors, flanked by two young children, screams at activists to inform them they’re going to hell on June 18. (Picture: Nathan Howard by way of Getty Photos)

In Might, after a draft of the Dobbs determination was leaked, activists staged a “Handmaid’s Story” – themed demonstration in Barrett’s neighborhood. A column of protesters wearing lengthy crimson robes and white bonnets marched previous her home. At the very least one individual held an indication that learn, “We didn’t elect Folks of Reward” ― a reference to the small, ultraconservative Christian group through which Barrett served as a “handmaid,” based on an investigation by The Washington Put up.

Protesters had been seen in late June ― after the choice was handed down ― carrying loudspeakers and indicators bearing messages akin to “reproductive rights are human rights” and “liar” alongside a drawing of Barrett’s face.

On this week’s midterm election, voters favored Democrats extra extensively than political observers had anticipated; many attribute the turnout to public anger over the Supreme Court docket’s abortion determination.

This text initially appeared on HuffPost and has been up to date.

