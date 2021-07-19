Amthor photo sparks outrage in network | free press

A photo of CDU politician Amthor is circulating on social media. The photo shows him smiling next to two men. Spicy: One wears a T-shirt with far-right content.

Anklam/Berlin (dpa) – A joint photo with two men has led CDU Bundestag member Philipp Amthor to need an explanation.

Tweet «Antifastic Links Bochum»

The image, which has been circulating on the Internet, shows Amthor at a horse festival between two men, one of whom is wearing a T-shirt expressing solidarity with convicted and imprisoned Holocaust denier Ursula Haverbeck.

“Of course, if I had noticed the t-shirt label, I wouldn’t have taken the picture,” Amthor wrote on Instagram. Whether and to what extent the photo published on Twitter has been edited cannot be determined with certainty, according to the CDU politician.

Whether the photo has been manipulated could not be clarified without a doubt for dpa at first.

At the horse festival in Boock in West Pomerania on Sunday, many people asked him for a photo, Amthor told Germany’s news agency. “I did not know and do not know the two citizens and their backgrounds.”

Amthor explains on Instagram: “In any case, I have been known to fight defensively against the opponents of our rule of law in Berlin.” To want to put him in such a context is disturbing and a sign of a “completely unobjective election campaign”.