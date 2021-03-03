Ampoules Packaging Market Market 2021 Global Insights and Business Scenario – Schott AG, Amposan SA, Gerresheimer AG, Uhlmann Pac-Systeme GmbH & Co. KG

The ampoules packaging market was valued at USD 3.96 billion in 2019, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 6.47 billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 8.52%, during the forecast period (2020-2025).

An ampoule is a small sealed glass or plastic sealed bottle, which is used to contain and preserve a sample, usually a solid or liquid. The ampoules packaging is being used in pharmaceutical, personal care, and cosmetic industries. Ampoules packaging is mostly used to protect liquid or solution from air and contaminants.

Packaging is considered to be a critical stage in the manufacturing process, where the value addition process is one of the significant trends. The pharmaceutical industry has been using ampoules, especially glass, for a very long period, as a primary packaging solution.

– The surge in government initiatives to increase the adoption of generic products, government support to start a generic medical store, and a high prevalence of infectious diseases in the region are some factors that are anticipated to boost the generic injectables market in the region, during the forecast period.

Glass Ampoules Packaging to Hold a Significant Share

– In glass ampoules, medication is only in contact with glass, and the packaging is 100% tamper-proof. Therefore, over the years, these ampoules have been widely used in packaging injection drugs.

– For instance, Helixor, which contains Mistletoe therapy and is an integral part of integrative oncology, uses glass ampoules to maintain the characteristics of the medicine.

– In the case of cancer treatment, the chemotherapy, which includes traditional chemotherapeutic agents that are cytotoxic, requires glass ampoules. According to WHO, the cytotoxic medicines, such as calcium folinate, are mostly packed in an injection 3 mg/ml in 10_ml ampoule. Therefore, to maintain the properties of the medications, glass is a preferred material.

– Furthermore, according to Gerresheimer, the glass packaging as primary material had recently increased in 2018, after witnessing a downfall in 2017.

– Gerresheimer has two plants at its site in the Indian city of Kosamba. The recently constructed Gerresheimer plant, in 2019, manufactures vials and ampoules for the pharmaceutical industry using tubular glass, while Neutral Glass makes molded glass products for pharmaceutical applications, and, only very recently, put a new high-performance furnace into operation.

Some of the key developments in the area are:

– April 2019 – The technology group, SCHOTT, is investing BRL 50 million in its pharmaceutical tubing production in Rio de Janeiro, as part of its global growth strategy. As the demand in pharmaceutical industries is increasing, SCHOTT is contributing to manufacture 100% inspection of glass tubing to detect possible defects.

– March 2019 – Gerresheimer is investing a EUR 40-70 million in the new plant in the North Macedonian capital of Skopje, first in South-Eastern Europe. The plant is expected to initially manufacture medical plastic ampoules, prior to adding prefillable glass syringes lines.

Finally, this Ampoules Packaging report covers the market scenario and its development prospects over the coming years. Report likewise manages the type analysis, contrasting it with the significant application, recent Ampoules Packaging product development and gives an outline of the potential Global market.

