Ampoules And Blister Packaging Market Challenges, Current Trends and Future Growth Forecast to 2025

Market Insights Reports delivers key insights on the Global Ampoules And Blister Packaging market in its latest report titled, “Ampoules And Blister Packaging Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, And Forecasts (2021 – 2025)” provides an in-depth analysis of key players strategies, market growth, product demand, growth factors, technological innovations, regional outlook and global dynamics which includes drivers, challenges, and opportunities dominant in the industry. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The ampoules and blister packaging market was valued at USD 12.83 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 20.9 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.49% over the forecast period 2020 – 2025.

Top Key Players in the Global Ampoules And Blister Packaging Market: WestRock Company, Constantia Flexibles International GmbH, Sonoco Products Company., Klockner Pentaplast Group, E.I.Du Pont De Nemours and Company, J.Penner Corporation, Schott AG, Gerresheimer AG, Nipro Corporation, Perlen Packaging AG, James Alexander & Co. Ltd company, and Others.

Industry News and Update:

Key Market Trends:

Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Segment to Hold the Largest Share

– Strengthening compliance rates is a goal of the pharmaceutical industry, and ampoules and blister packaging have been shown to have a positive effect on patient compliance and medication adherence. Moreover, ampoules and blisters are highly valued for protective properties, adaptability, and cost-effectiveness, and requirements of the pharmaceutical & healthcare packaging industry.

– In the USA, 90% of the prescription have generic drugs but only generates 28% of the revenue of the pharmaceutical revenue resulting in increasing demand for protective packaging solutions.

– The global pharmaceutical sales have reached USD 982 billion in the year 2018 in which the united states lead with USD 464 billion followed by emerging markets like Asia-Pacific region.

– However, owing to increase diseases and infections, the demand for ampoules and blisters are compelling the manufacturers, to venture into new machinery to increase the production of the ampoules and blisters, thus, creating a significant investment challenge for them.

Top Line Market Forecast:

Both Regional and Global sectors are included in the Outlook, with special breakouts for the NAM, European, MENA, and Global regions. The data covered is from 2015 to 2019 historically and from 2020 to 2025 forecast, it also includes the impact of Covid-19 both on the short- and long-term prospects of the industry.

Europe Expected to Grow Significantly

– The increasing incorporation of sustainable materials, like green plastics and other biodegradable materials in the manufacturing of ampoules and blisters, is likely to provide significant momentum to the European ampoules and blisters market in the forecast period.

– This ready-to-use packaging solution facilitates pharmaceutical companies to react faster to new industry trends without building specific manufacturing capabilities. To serve the growing demand, major companies like SCHOTT invested EUR 12 million in a newly established manufacturing plant in Russia, which approximately serves 500 million vials and ampoules every year.

– The European community has stronger environmental incentives to use ampoules and blister packaging, because of the stringent regulations over the manufactures in using excess material in the packaging system. The use of ampoules and blister packaging allows manufacturers to reduce packages to a minimal size. In Europe, the UK pharmaceutical industry is one of the major engines of innovation and research.

– The industry spends billions on R&D and employs vast numbers for highly skilled R&D roles. These massive investments and the proportion of skilled workers employed show how the United Kingdom is building up the pipeline of medicines and future drugs. These active investments can be seen as an excellent opportunity for the growth of ampoules and blister packaging market in the country.

This Ampoules And Blister Packaging Market report addresses:

– The Market size from 2016-2021

– Expected market growth until 2025

– Forecast of how market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities will affect

– Segment and regions that will drive or lead the market growth and why

– Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

– In-depth analysis of key sustainability strategies adopted by market place

Post Covid-19 Analysis:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check with the sales team.

