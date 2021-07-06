Amplification: Top Business strategies to overcome the covid-19 impact on Remote Access Software Market

he rising demand for remote access services across various industrial sectors, such as retail, IT and telecommunications, BFSI, and others, is boosting the growth of the remote access software market.

Evolving trend of BYOD program in various enterprises due to a significant rise in the number of mobile phone users is contributing to the growth of the global market. The implementation of BYOD program needs constant remote access to all the devices that are connected to the company’s server. By enabling remote access, it becomes easy for the employees to easily access business data related to work. Also, on-time delivery of projects is of prime importance in IT industries. Hence, implementation of remote access software makes it easier for employees to meet the deadlines of project delivery in an efficient manner. The rising demand for remote access software is offering a significant boost to the market and is anticipated to unlock lucrative opportunities for the market growth in the coming years. However, rising security issues are affecting the adoption rate of remote access software by various companies; this aspect is projected to obstruct the market growth to a certain extent.

Key Players in the Market

Some of the leading players of the global remote access software industry, such as Cisco Systems, Juniper Networks, Fortinet, Sophos Ltd., Symantec Corporation, Inc., Vmware, Inc., Brocade communication Systems, Inc., Citrix Systems, Inc., Netscreen Technologies, Inc., Palo Alto Networks, Inc., and others, are taking various business growth initiatives such as partnerships & collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, investments in R&D, and new product launches. These strategies have helped these companies in gaining a leading-edge in the market in the recent period.

For instance, in February 2020, TeamViewer, an international technology company, launched TeamViewer Web Client for all subscribers of a remote access, premium, corporate or tensor license. The HTML 5-based web client facilitates protected remote access to other devices through Firefox, Chrome, Opera, and Edge browsers.

Such innovative developments by market players are contributing to the growth of the remote access software industry. As per a report by Research Dive, the global remote access software market is foreseen to garner a significant revenue by 2026 and reach newer heights.

