Ample demand for Europe Smart Home Appliances Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.9% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027

The Smart Home Appliances market in Europe valued at US$ 4.08 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.9% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to generate US$ 12.94 Bn by 2027.

Smart home appliances present a great opportunity to reduce energy usage in residential buildings/households. Smart homes equipped with smart appliances are an integral part of smart grid development in any country. The demand for Europe smart home appliances market is expected to be driven by rising need for energy saving, increasing security concerns, and initiatives taken by government. Security concern is another factor fueling the growth of Europe smart home appliances market. However, standardization and Interoperability issues may hinder the Europe smart home appliances growth to certain extent.

The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Europe Smart Home Appliances market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

Some of the companies competing in the Smart Home Appliances Market are

AB Electrolux

com, Inc.

BSH Hausgerate GmbH

Google, Inc. (Alphabet, Inc.)

Qingdao Haier Co., Ltd.

LG Electronics Inc.

Panasonic Corporation

Koninklijke Philips

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Whirlpool Corp.

Europe Smart Home Appliances Market – By Product

Appliances

Smart Fridge

Smart Washing Machine

Smart Dishwasher

Smart Ovens

Robot Vacuum Cleaner

Smart Coffee Machine

Others

Energy & Lighting

Smart Light Bulbs & Lighting Systems

Smart Thermostats

Smart Boiler

Others

Europe Smart Home Appliances Market – By Technology

Bluetooth

Wi-Fi

Zigbee

Z-Wave

NFC

The final report will add the analysis of the Impact of Covid-19 in this report Smart Home Appliances Market.

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the regional Smart Home Appliances Market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Smart Home Appliances Market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

What questions does the Smart Home Appliances Market report answer about the regional reach of the industry

How do the sales figures look at present How does the sales scenario look for the future

Considering the present scenario, how much revenue will each region attain by the end of the forecast period

How much is the market share that each of these regions has accumulated presently

How much is the growth rate that each topography will depict over the predicted timeline

