Amoxicillin Sodium Market is Projected to Reach USD 905.2 Million by 2027, Growing at a CAGR of 4.9% During 2021-2027

The global amoxicillin sodium market is estimated to reach USD 679.1 million by 2020 and is further projected to reach USD 905.2 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% during 2021-2027 (forecast period). Amoxicillin is defined as an antibiotic, that belongs to the class of penicillin. Amoxicillin sodium is highly effective against various bacteria like Streptococcus, Staphylococcus, H. influenzae, N. gonorrhea, E. coli, Pneumococci, and many others. Amoxicillin is a common bactericidal drug, and it does not directly kill the bacteria, instead completely stops the bacteria from multiplying. Amoxicillin also acts by inhibiting bacterial cell wall synthesis. This cell wall is necessary to protect the bacteria from the external environment and keeps the bacteria safe. It is also impossible for the bacteria to survive without a cell wall.

Growing Bacterial Infections is expected to drive the Amoxicillin Sodium market

The growing bacterial infections across the globe are the major driving factor for the global amoxicillin market. Bacterial growth is the proliferation of bacterium into two daughter cells, in a process called binary fission. Though, providing no event occurs, the resulting daughter cells are genetically identical to the original cell. Bacteria can grow in hotter and colder temperatures than humans, but they do best in a warm, moist, protein-rich environment that is pH neutral or low acid. Furthermore, microbes can also cause acute infections, which are short-lived. Chronic infections, that can last for weeks, months, or a lifetime. This is also known as latent infections, which may not cause symptoms at first but can reactivate over months and years.

Growth Drivers

Growing Bacterial Infections

The growing bacterial infections are driving the demand for amoxicillin sodium in the market. For instance, In the U.S., antibiotic-resistant bacteria cause at least 2 million infections in the last years and 23,000 deaths a year resulting in a $55–70 billion per year economic impact. These antibiotics are critical to the success of surgical procedures including orthopedic prosthetic surgeries. The symptoms associated with bacterial infection may persist longer than the expected 10-14 days a virus tends to last. Fever is higher than one might typically expect from a virus. Fever gets worse a few days into the illness rather than improving.

Benefits of using amoxicillin sodium

Amoxicillin is a common antibiotic and belongs to the class of penicillin. it is effective against various bacteria such as Streptococcus, Staphylococcus, H. influenzae, N. gonorrhea, E. coli, Pneumococci, and many others. The food and drug administration approved Amoxicillin in December 1974. Amoxicillin is a bactericidal drug i.e., it does not directly kill the bacteria but instead stops the bacteria from multiplying and its growth doesn’t replicate. Amoxicillin acts by inhibiting bacterial cell wall synthesis. The cell wall is necessary to protect the bacteria from the external environment and keeps the bacteria safe. Hence, the bacteria can’t survive without a cell wall.

Recent Development

In 2019, the FDA approved a new antibiotic that can treat community-acquired bacterial pneumonia. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration today approved Xenleta (lefamulin) to treat adults with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia.

The recent studies discovered that taking probiotics during and after a course of antibiotics can help reduce the risk of diarrhea and restore the gut microbiota to a healthy state.

Competitive landscape

The Amoxicillin sodium market is fragmented owing to the presence of several companies that provides varied Amoxicillin sodium products. However, the companies that hold the majority share of the Amoxicillin sodium market are GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer PLC, Bayer AG, Novartis AG, and Abbott Inc., Toku-e, Abcam, Alfa Aesar, Tul, Hayao, Cspc, Eli Lilly And Company, Merck, CSPC, and others, prominent players.

In the Amoxicillin sodium market, prominent market participants compete based on price and product quality. Small and medium-sized market players are expected to show considerable improvements in the foreseeable future, given the moderate level of capital expenditure needed to set up a business. The large-sized companies, however, are likely to aim for global expansion, in a bid to gain a more considerable brand reputation.

Scope of the Report

Attribute Details Years Considered Historical data – 2016-2019 Base Year – 2020 Forecast – 2021 – 2027 Facts Covered Revenue in USD Million Market Coverage U.S, Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Brazil, Japan, South Korea, China, UAE, South Africa, UAE, Turkey, India, Rest of APAC, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America, Saudi Arabia, Rest of MEA, Rest of Europe, GCC Product/Service Segmentation By Route of Administration, By application, and By Region Key Players Glaxosmithkline, Pfizer PLC, Bayer AG, Novartis AG, and Abbott Inc., Toku-e, Abcam, Alfa Aesar, Tul, Hayao,Cspc, Eli Lilly And Company,Merck, CSPC, and othersprominent players.

By Route of Administration

Capsule

Tablet

Injection

By Application

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

