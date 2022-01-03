Amouranth bans a streamer for watching his documentary

We’re not going to go through all of the controversies that have sprung up on Twitch with Amouranth in the spotlight in 2021. We remember the streams in her hot tub, the somewhat specific ASMR sessions … In short, the young woman and her explicit content broadcast on Twitch earned her multiple bans from the Amazon platform.

Be careful when looking at the documentation on Twitch

In addition to her activities on Twitch, the 28-year-old also has an OnlyFans account, which she used to gain popularity and also topped up her bank account. Because of this, the media decided to VICE to dedicate a 20-minute documentary film to his career.

A streamer on Twitch, Sliker, decided to watch this report dedicated to the sulphurous streamer live on his personal channel. However, the latter was completely banned from Twitch on January 1st.

The documentary mainly shows Loveanth’s interview, but also footage from her OnlyFans account and previous streams. And that’s probably why Sliker was banned. In the email to the data subject, Twitch cites the reasons for “random nudity” and “explicit content” without saying which images are involved. But you don’t have to look far: the chances are good that it is due to the sequences of the onlyFans of the young woman, whose pictures violate the terms of use of the site.

Other streamers had also started viewing the documentary entitled My Life Online live without suffering the same penalty. The latter had taken the lead by skipping passages that did not follow Twitch’s rules.

Even so, Sliker was able to restore his account after 24 hours. Now, if you want to start watching and streaming the Amouranth documentary live on your Twitch channel, you will know what can happen to you. If you’d prefer to watch it at your own pace, it’s available below.