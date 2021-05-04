AMOLED Display Market Share, Size, Trends, Forecast and Analysis of Key Players 2025

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “AMOLED Display Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,” the global AMOLED display market to continue its strong growth during the next five years. Active-matrix organic light-emitting diode (AMOLED) refers to an OLED display technology used in tablets, smartwatches, gaming consoles, televisions, digital cameras, and portable music players. It uses a thin-film transistor (TFT), which is equipped with a storage capacitor for maintaining the line pixel states. Compared to passive matrix organic light-emitting (PMOLED), AMOLED displays have a faster refresh rate and can be easily embedded into displays of any size. Moreover, they consume less power, offer a vivid picture quality and better viewing angle, and render faster motion response than other display technologies.

Market Trends

Rapid digitalization, coupled with the rising penetration for smart devices, is primarily driving the market for AMOLED displays. Furthermore, the improving consumer living standards supported by their growing disposable income levels have increased the per capita expenditures on advanced consumer electronics. Additionally, the changing consumer inclination towards AMOLED displays based on enhanced image quality and high-resolution display is also augmenting the market growth. In the coming years, the rising investments in the upgradation of AMOLED display technology will continue to drive the global market.

AMOLED Display Market 2020-2025 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

AU Optronics Corp

BOE Technology Group Co. Ltd.

Innolux Corporation

Japan Display Inc.

LG Display Co. Ltd. (LG Corporation)

Novaled GmbH (Samsung SDI Co., Ltd.)

Panasonic Corporation

Sharp Corporation

Sony Corporation

Universal Display Corporation.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of display type, material, application and region.

Breakup by Display Type:

Transparent

Conventional

Flexible

3D

Others

Breakup by Material:

Polymer

Glass

Others

Breakup by Application:

Consumer Electronics

Retail

Automotive

Healthcare

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

