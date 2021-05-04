AMOLED Display Market Share, Size, Trends, Forecast and Analysis of Key Players 2025
According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “AMOLED Display Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,” the global AMOLED display market to continue its strong growth during the next five years. Active-matrix organic light-emitting diode (AMOLED) refers to an OLED display technology used in tablets, smartwatches, gaming consoles, televisions, digital cameras, and portable music players. It uses a thin-film transistor (TFT), which is equipped with a storage capacitor for maintaining the line pixel states. Compared to passive matrix organic light-emitting (PMOLED), AMOLED displays have a faster refresh rate and can be easily embedded into displays of any size. Moreover, they consume less power, offer a vivid picture quality and better viewing angle, and render faster motion response than other display technologies.
Market Trends
Rapid digitalization, coupled with the rising penetration for smart devices, is primarily driving the market for AMOLED displays. Furthermore, the improving consumer living standards supported by their growing disposable income levels have increased the per capita expenditures on advanced consumer electronics. Additionally, the changing consumer inclination towards AMOLED displays based on enhanced image quality and high-resolution display is also augmenting the market growth. In the coming years, the rising investments in the upgradation of AMOLED display technology will continue to drive the global market.
AMOLED Display Market 2020-2025 Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
- AU Optronics Corp
- BOE Technology Group Co. Ltd.
- Innolux Corporation
- Japan Display Inc.
- LG Display Co. Ltd. (LG Corporation)
- Novaled GmbH (Samsung SDI Co., Ltd.)
- Panasonic Corporation
- Sharp Corporation
- Sony Corporation
- Universal Display Corporation.
The report has segmented the market on the basis of display type, material, application and region.
Breakup by Display Type:
- Transparent
- Conventional
- Flexible
- 3D
- Others
Breakup by Material:
- Polymer
- Glass
- Others
Breakup by Application:
- Consumer Electronics
- Retail
- Automotive
- Healthcare
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America (United States, Canada)
- Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
- Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
- Middle East and Africa
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic. We are updating our reports, If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.
