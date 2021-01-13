Amniotic Membrane Market New Innovative Solutions To Boost Global Growth With Top Key Players- Amniox Medical, Katena Products, Surgenex, Skye Biologics

The amniotic membrane market was valued at US$ 1,484.83 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 2,577.74 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2020 to 2027.

Amniotic membrane is a combination of tissues and cells that help in healing the wound by acting as a foundation for re growth of the soft tissues. These are mostly used in eye surgery as a biological bandage to heal or replace damaged eye tissue. The growing applications of amniotic membrane and rising number of target patient population are the key factors for the market growth. However, challenges in using amniotic membranes are likely to restrain the market growth during the forecast period. Additionally, the outbreak of COVID–19 pandemic has negatively impacted the market growth. However, the increase in clinical trials for medical treatment through amniotic membrane/fluid in North America and Europe is likely to retract the market growth.

Download PDF Sample Report Here: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00004712/

Applied Biologics LLC; Integra Life Sciences Corporation; Skye Biologics Inc.; MiMedx; Organogenesis Inc.; Smith & Nephew; Amniox Medical, Inc.; Katena Products. Inc.; Amnio Technology, LLC; and Surgenex, LLC are among the prominent players operating in the amniotic membrane market. The market players are focused on organic strategies to sustain their position in the market. For instance, in August 2020, TissueTech, Inc.’s proprietary PROKERA Slim corneal bandage, an amniotic membrane medical device was approved for eye care professionals’ use in Taiwan.

The amniotic membrane-derived products are widely used in regenerative medicine. Moreover, several players operating in this market have developed and are developing amniotic membrane-derived products. For instance, SURGENEX, LLC, headquartered in the US, offers SurGraft a dehydrated amniotic membrane sheet that has a wide application in wound management, ophthalmology, orthopedic surgery, and podiatry. It also provides SurFactor, an injectable amniotic tissue allograft that offers protective cushion to the damaged joints, tendons, cartilage, ligaments, and other soft tissues. Additionally, the company offers SurForce, a highly concentrated, cryopreserved, minimally manipulated, and biological injectable.

Amniotic membrane has been widely used in various surgical subspecialties and ophthalmology procedures. It is also used in the reconstruction of the conjunctiva surface, limbal stem cell deficiency or persistent epithelial defects, corneal ulcer, and ocular surface burns. Moreover, amniotic membrane is used for treating infectious and sterile corneal ulcers. There is significant tissue loss in case of corneal ulcers; the amniotic membrane can be used in layers to build thickness of cornea, thereby avoiding cornea transplantation. Amniotic membrane transplant can be performed quickly in case of ocular surface burn, and it has been reported to accelerate healing and reduce fibrosis, neovascularization, and patient’s pain.

The report segments the global amniotic membrane market as follows:

By Enzyme

Cryopreserved Amniotic Membrane

Dehydrated Amniotic Membrane

By Application

Surgical Wounds

Ophthalmology

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Specialty Clinics

Research Institute and Academic Institutes

Interested in Purchasing this Report? Click here @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00004712/

Note: If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: sales@theinsightpartners.com