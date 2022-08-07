Amnesty International Assessments That Ukraine ‘Put Civilians in Harm’s Way’ Stirs Outrage.

The director of Amnesty Worldwide’s Ukraine workplace resigned on Friday to protest a prolonged assertion by the broader group that accuses Ukrainian troopers of using techniques of struggle that endanger civilians.

In what it referred to as an “prolonged press launch,” the worldwide human rights group stated on Thursday that “Ukrainian forces have put civilians in hurt’s manner by establishing bases and working weapons techniques in populated residential areas, together with in colleges and hospitals.”

Information of the assertion ignited an inside debate in Amnesty Worldwide and was met with widespread and virtually common condemnation in Ukraine, which has been defending itself towards a Russian military that has vastly extra firepower and has decimated city areas and tortured and killed 1000’s of civilians.