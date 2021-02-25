Ammonium Sulphate Market to Register a Stellar Growth Rate of CAGR of 4.0% During 2015- 2025 | Future Market Insights

This FMI study offers a 10-year forecast for the Global, Far East and Baltic Nations Ammonium Sulphate market over 2015-2025. The global ammonium sulphate market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.0% in terms of value during the projected period. The study demonstrates market dynamics and trends across regions that are expected to influence the current status and future prospects of the ammonium sulphate market over the forecast period.

The primary objective of the report is to offer updates on developments made in the global ammonium sulphate market and conduct quantitative as well as qualitative assessment of the market across various production processes and regional market segments.

Ammonium sulphate is a salty, odourless white crystalline solid that is mainly used as a direct nitrogenous fertiliser or in compound fertilisers. It is also used as a food additive, herbicide efficiency enhancer and laboratory purification agent, etc.

On the basis of production process, the Global, Far East and Baltic Nations Ammonium Sulphate market is segmented by:

Caprolactam

Coke Oven Gas

Gypsum

Neutralisation & Others

On the basis of region, the Global, Far East and Baltic Nations Ammonium Sulphate market is segmented into:

China

Taiwan

Japan

South Korea

Indonesia

Russia

Ukraine & Baltic Nations

Globally, the ammonium sulphate market is segmented into:

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)

North America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Japan

To understand and assess market opportunities and trends, the report is categorically split into sections such as market overview, global industry analysis, analysis by production process and analysis by region. Analysis by region includes market study in global segments, namely, North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Middle East & Africa and Japan. Further, the Far East & Baltic nations market is segmented into China, Taiwan, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Russia and Ukraine & Baltic nations. Each section discusses the qualitative and quantitative aspects of the Global, Far East and Baltic Nations Ammonium Sulphate market.

The report starts with market overview and provides market definition and analysis about the drivers (demand side as well as supply side), restraints and key trends in the market. The next section includes global market analysis, followed by production process type and further by regional/country level analysis. Production, consumption, import and export data are provided for all the specified countries. Since ammonium sulphate is majorly produced as a by-product of caprolactam, the report also covers an extensive list of ammonium sulphate manufacturers by caprolactam along with their capacity for both caprolactam and ammonium sulphate in the specified regions.

All the above sections evaluate the market on the basis of various segments, covering present scenario and future prospects. For consumption data analysis, the report considers 2014 as the base year, with market numbers estimated for 2015 and the forecast made for 2015–2025.

To calculate the market size, the report considers average price of ammonium sulphate across geographies on a regional/country basis, as and when required. The forecast also assesses the total revenue as well as volume of ammonium sulphate. The data is triangulated based on different analysis considering the supply side, demand side and dynamics of the parent market. However, quantifying the market across regions is more a matter of quantifying expectations and identifying opportunities rather than rationalising them after the forecast has been completed.

In the final section of the report, the ammonium sulphate market structure and landscape are included to provide report audiences a dashboard view, companies’ presence in ammonium sulphate market and their key strategies. Some of the market players featured in the section include:

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

JSC KuibyshevAzot

UBE Industries, Ltd.

Toray Industries Inc.

China Petrochemical Development Corporation

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec Corp.)

JSC “Grodno Azot”

Grupa Azoty

