Ammonium Nitrate Market Analysis with Key Players, Applications, Trends and Forecasts to 2025

Selbyville, Delaware Global Ammonium Nitrate Market Report added at Market Study Report LLC offers industry size, share, growth, trends and forecast analysis up to 2025. Ammonium Nitrate Market Report also covers top key players, porters five forces analysis and market segmentation in detail. This report examines the global Ammonium Nitrate market and provides information regarding the revenue for the period 2019 to 2025.

The product market growth may be hindered due to the availability of the substitutes and fluctuating raw material prices over the forecast time frame. The availability of the substitute products including urea, NPK (nitrogen, phosphorous, and potassium) fertilizers, etc. may slow down the market growth. Due to hazardous and explosive nature of the product, it is governed by stringent governmental regulations which will further drive the need for alternative products in the upcoming years.

Ammonium Nitrate Market will likely surpass USD 20 billion by 2025; according to a new research report. Global ammonium nitrate market will be primarily driven by the increasing demand for fertilizers around the globe. The key factor responsible for rising fertilizer demand in agriculture sector is an excessive food demand driven by a steep rise in global population. Fertilizers enhance the crop production volume along with improving quality. Increasing usage of fertilizers in agriculture sector is also driven by the rising concerns over food safety around the world. Major usage of the product as fertilizers during the crop production is owing to its ability to slow release of nitrogen. Product demand will be driven by the shrinkage of agriculture land, increasing food consumption and rising concerns about the food safety.

The industry has been categorized according to product and end-use. High density ammonium nitrate (HDAN) is expected to have the largest share among the product segments and will grow at approximately 5.5% CAGR in the upcoming years. Owing to its non-porous structure and purified state, HDAN is used as an oxidizing agent in wet environment.

Based on end-user, market has been further segmented as civil construction, mining & quarrying, agriculture and others such as pyro techniques, defense, etc. Ammonium nitrate is used in manufacturing process of explosives that are used for mining applications. U.S. and China are the major countries involved in mining activities. The growth in mining activity in these countries will create further opportunities, leading to around 5% CAGR of the mining and quarrying sector.

Europe held the largest share among all the regions due to rising building and infrastructure activities in major European countries. Growing construction industry will further create an opportunity for the product in the region owing to its wide usage as an explosive in construction industry. Asia Pacific will also be a key region due to growing mining activities in Asian countries and proliferation of the agriculture sector in the emerging countries, which will further push the product demand across the region. Latin America will also increase its market share in the forecast time period owing to rising demand for the explosive products in the major countries.

Fertiberia, Yara International, Ostchem, Eurochem, CF Industries Holdings, Austin Powder International, Orica are some of the key ammonium nitrate market participants.

