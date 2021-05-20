Ammonium Chloride Market: China Dominates 70% of Global Exports Forecast 2019 to 2029

The Ammonium Chloride Market study analyzes each market player encompassed in the market study as per its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and market strategies. SWOT analysis has been performed in the market study to investigate the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each player.

Ammonium chloride is an inorganic chemical compound, which is predominantly used as a fertilizer. Other bundled applications of ammonium chloride in pharmaceuticals, food, textiles and other metal industries, have fetched notable advancements over the past decades. Global ammonium chloride market is poised to reflect moderate growth under 5% for these sectors.

However, agrochemicals would still be the dominant application of ammonium chloride. The recent past has witnessed a resurgence of fertilizer grade ammonium chloride whose market is forecast to surpass US$ 2 Bn in 2029, reveals Fact.MR in a recently published report on ammonium chloride market.

Key takeaways of the Global Ammonium Chloride Market

Ammonium chloride is used as a fertilizer for gaining high yield in paddy crops, which is a dominant grade, and accounts for around 90% market share.

Use of ammonium chloride as a salty flavor additive, a replacement to common salt is trending in Western Europe, and the trend is likely to migrate to other regions in the mid-term forecast.

Owing to technological advancements in Lithium-ion and polymer based batteries, ammonium chloride battery is now outdated. Thus, battery grade ammonium chloride is poised to experience stagnant growth till 2029.

Demand for ammonium chloride from medical/ pharmaceuticals in 2029 is anticipated to increase two fold from that of 2019.

East Asia is expected to maintain its reign in terms of supply and demand, accounting for more than three fourth of global ammonium chloride supply

The ammonium chloride market is fragmented in nature, with prominent manufactures of ammonium chloride coming from China.

Global ammonium chloride market is highly import-oriented, China is the largest exporter of ammonium chloride, the demand for ammonium chloride in Latin America and MEA is predominantly met through imports only.

“Owing to established application of ammonium chloride in fertilizers, the manufacturers need to re-configure strategy for focused development in other niche applications. Prominent manufactures are now focusing on exploring newer applications to track developments in ammonium chloride market.” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Manufacturers Adopting Dual Process to Ease Out Production Cost

Ammonium chloride manufacturers are predominantly using the Hou’s process, which produces soda ash with ammonium chloride as a by-product. Through this, manufacturers have achieved a competitive advantage as the price of soda ash has been decreasing worldwide, therefore leading to a reduction in production cost. Some global manufacturers have targeted this product specification by closely monitoring market attractiveness.

Key findings of the report:

Prominent manufacturers, raw material suppliers, equipment providers, traders, and distributors in the market.

In-depth analysis of important market segments, market potential, impacting trends, and challenges.

Critical examination of the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each player.

Extensive investigation of the effects of the growth of relevant industries.

Accurate data regarding the future prospects of the during the forecast period.

