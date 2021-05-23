Ammonium Carrageenan Market Business Development By Various Trend Analysis 2026

Ammonium Carrageenan Market: Introduction

Carrageen is an ingredient extracted from purple and red seaweeds, comprising of a mixture of polysaccharides. It is used as an emulsifying or thickening agent in food products. There are three main commercial classes of carrageenan available, namely iota, lambda, and kappa. Ammonium carrageenan is food additive prepared by neutralization of carrageenan with ammonia. The ammonium carrageenan is used in the food industry for several purposes such as thickening agent, emulsifier, stabilizer, particle suspension, water retention, viscosity control, and gelling agent. The ammonium carrageenan finds application in meat & meat products, bakery, beverages, dairy products, sauces, etc.

Most of the manufacturer in ammonium carrageenan are focused on exploiting their funds to maintain applications in the food industry. Moreover, growth in the food industry can create significant opportunities for the ammonium carrageenan manufacturers.

Ammonium Carrageenan Market: Market Dynamics

Ammonium Carrageenan Market: Drivers

Ever growing food industry both in developed and emerging economies is anticipated to be a prime factor driving the growth of the ammonium carrageenan market over the forecast period. Increasing disposable income coupled with busy schedules and modern lifestyle force people to work without exercise and merely intake processed food. Thus, the growing demand for the processed food is also expected to surge the demand for ammonium carrageenan in the coming years. That apart, ammonium carrageenan has the ability to improve the taste of the food as well as enhances the odor and quality of food. This is also expected to drive the growth of the ammonium carrageenan market over the forecast period.

Ammonium Carrageenan Market: Restraints

The ammonium carrageenan may cause an allergic reaction in sensitive individuals. This is anticipated to be a key factor restraining the growth of the ammonium carrageenan market over the forecast period. Increasing FDA regulations for direct addition of ammonium carrageenan to food for human consumption can also hamper the growth of the market in the coming years.

Ammonium Carrageenan Market: Trends

A significant trend anticipated five years down the line include market players of ammonium carrageenan are focused on launching new products to enhance product offering for ammonium carrageenan. Moreover, the manufacturers are also focused on strategic expansion to increase presence across the untapped market.

Ammonium Carrageenan Market: Segmentation

The global ammonium carrageenan market can be segmented on the basis of function and applications.

On the basis of function, the global ammonium carrageenan market can be segmented as:

Thickeners

Stabilizers

Emulsifiers

Gelling Agents

On the basis of application, the global ammonium carrageenan market can be segmented as:

Meat & Meat Products

Dairy Products

Bakery

Beverages

Sauces

Ammonium Carrageenan Market: Regional Outlook

Over the forecast period, there has been a prominent growth in demand for the ammonium carrageenan especially in Europe and North America. Europe is predicted to accounts significant share of the global market owing to the upsurge in demand for ammonium carrageenan from the food industry. Additionally, there is an increase in demand for processed food in developed countries such as Germany, France, etc. North America followed by the Europe dominates the global ammonium carrageenan market and is predictable to register stable growth over the forecast period. In the Asia Pacific, market players are focusing on the expansion of the production facility to cater to the increasing demand for ammonium carrageenan and to enhance their footprint in the global market. It is predictable that China is probable to dominate the ammonium citrate market by the end of the forecast period. Further, Latin America and Middle East & Africa (MEA) are probable to register steady growth over the forecast period.

Ammonium Carrageenan Market: Market Participants

Example of some of the key participants identified across the value chain of global ammonium carrageenan market include AEP Colloids, Cargill Incorporated, Ceamsa, CP Kelco, Merck KGaA, OKCHEM, Parchem fine & specialty chemicals, SNAP Natural & Alginate Products Pvt. Ltd., among others.

