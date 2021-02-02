Amlodipine Besylate Market Size, Industry Trends, Leading Players, Share and Forecast 2020-2027

The global amlodipine besylate market size was accounted for USD 1,083 million in 2020 and expected to grow at a significant CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period 2021 to 2027 and projected to reach over USD 1300 million by 2027. The rising incidence of hypertension across the globe is a primary factor to drive market growth. Furthermore, the effective implementation of treatment guidelines related to coronary artery disease has accelerated market growth.

As per the latest information shared by WHO, it is estimated that 1.13 billion people are suffering from hypertension across the globe. The chronic stable angina segment is accounted for growing at a significant growth rate over the forecast period due to growing prevalence of coronary artery disease across the globe. According to the latest published journal by Lancet, 18% of individuals are suffering from coronary artery diseases across the globe.

Furthermore, the report includes detailed quantitative and qualitative analysis of the global Amlodipine Besylate market considering market history, product development, regional dynamics, competitive landscape, and key success factors (KSFs) in the industry.

The report includes a deep-dive analysis of key countries including the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Germany, France, China, Japan, India, Australia, Mexico, Brazil and South Africa, among others. Thereby, the report identifies unique growth opportunities across the world based on trends occurring in various developed and developing economies.

Our experts have analyzed the historical data to compare with the current market scenario to calculate the market growth in the coming years.

The Amlodipine Besylate Market Segmentation:

By Clinical Application:

Hypertension

Chronic Stable Angina

Others

By Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Others

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Players are exploring new geography through expansion and acquisition to gain a competitive advantage through joint synergy. Key players operating in the global amlodipine besylate market are Cadila Healthcare, Apotex Corporation, Merck KGaA, Mylan Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited.

Key Questions Answered by Amlodipine Besylate Market Report:

Product popularity and adoption based on various country-level dynamics

Regional presence and product development for leading market participants

Market forecasts and trend analysis based on ongoing investments and economic growth in key countries

Competitive landscape based on revenue, product offerings, years of presence, number of employees and market concentration, among others

