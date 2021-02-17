Amino Acids Market Size, Global Industry Growth, Statistics, Trends, Revenue Analysis 2020, Top Companies: Adisseo; NOVUS INTERNATIONAL; Kemin Industries, Inc

Latest Superior and comprehensive Market Research Report (2021-2026)

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global amino acids market are Adisseo; NOVUS INTERNATIONAL; Kemin Industries, Inc.; Sunrise Nutrachem Group; Shaanxi Sciphar Natural Products Co., Ltd.; KYOWA HAKKO BIO CO.,LTD.; Evonik Nutrition & Care GmbH; AJINOMOTO CO.,INC.; CJ CHEILJEDANG CORP.; Prinova Group LLC; Global Bio-chem Technology Group Company Limited; Changzhou Yabang Chemical Co., Ltd.; AnaSpec, Inc.; Tocris Bioscience; Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.; ADM Animal Nutrition; Beijing FortuneStar S&T Development Co., Limited.; IRIS BIOTECH GMBH; DAESANG; Fufeng Group; Vedan International (Holdings) Limited; Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. among others.

Global amino acids market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 5.30% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the high amounts of nutritional benefits associated with the compound.

Amino acids are organic compounds that combine in their chemical structure to form proteins. They are commonly characterized as being the building blocks of all life. These compounds consist of amine, carboxyl functional groups as well as a side chain. These compounds are used for a variety of body functions ranging from breaking down of food, repairing the body, enhancement of growth, although it is not limited to just these functions.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Increasing demands for dietary supplements and nutritional products from the global market; this factor is expected to boost the growth of the market

High levels of consumption of meat and associated meat products; this factor is expected to fuel the market growth

Growth in the levels of demand for sweeteners which is subsequently expected to propel the growth of the market for amino acids

Increasing levels of consumption for feed additives to focus on better metabolism and health of livestock also acts as a driver for this market growth

Market Restraints:

Lack in the availability of raw materials required for the consistent production of amino acids can restrict the market growth

Increasing rates associated with the raw materials is expected to reduce the levels of profit ratio also impede the growth of this market

By Product (L-Glutamate, Lysine, Methionine, Threonine, Tryptophan, Leucine, Iso-Leucine, Valine, Glutamine, Arginine, Glycine, Phenylalanine, Tyrosine, Citrulline, Creatine, Proline, Serine, L-Aspartic Acid, Others),

Raw Material (Plant-Based, Animal-Based, Microbial-Based),

Application (Animal Feed, Food & Dietary Supplements, Pharmaceuticals, Nutraceuticals, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Others)

The AMINO ACIDS report covers market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. The analysis of this report has been used to examine various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame.

Key Developments in the Market:

In November 2017, AJINOMOTO CO.,INC. announced that they had acquired a major share in Cambrooke Therapeutics, Inc. for USD 64 million, through their own North American subsidiary “Ajinomoto North America, Inc.”. Cambrooke Therapeutics, Inc. will operate as a wholly owned-subsidiary of AJINOMOTO CO.,INC. This acquisition will help the company to enter into the medical foods market as they have the capability to produce their own original ingredients

In November 2016, Evonik Industries AG announced that they had agreed with METabolic EXplorer located in France for the acquisition of the company’s technology platform for the production of amino acids. The platform also involves the acquisition of patents, brands and components of amino acids. This agreement will help both of the companies to focus on expansion of technologies and core business operations

