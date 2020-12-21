Americas Self-Checkout Systems Market Assessment Covering Growth Factors and Upcoming Trends

The rising number of digital transactions in most of the countries in the Americas is one of the biggest factors responsible for the surge in the usage for self-checkout systems in the region. Most of the countries in the region are rapidly shifting toward cashless transactions and economy. For instance, 90% of the population in Canada owned credit cards in 2018.

Get the Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/americas-self-checkout-systems-market/report-sample

The other major factor propelling the demand for self-checkout systems in North and South America is the rising shortage of labor in the region. Since the last few years, there has been a massive rise in labor shortage in most of the countries in the region. For instance, the companies in the U.S. are increasingly finding it difficult to find skilled employees, with almost 6.3 million jobs remaining unfilled in the country in January 2018.

Due to the above-mentioned factors, the revenue generated from the sales of self-checkout systems in the Americas is expected to attain $7.1 billion by 2024. The Americas self-checkout systems market is predicted to advance at a CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period (2019–2024). Many companies in the Americas are rapidly adopting the self-checkout systems hardware, software, and services.

Make Enquiry Before Purchase @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=americas-self-checkout-systems-market