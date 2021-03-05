Americas Precision Farming Software Market Disclosing Latest Developments and Technology Advancements – 2026

The Americas Precision Farming Software Market Research Report 2021-2026 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The Americas Precision Farming Software Market is expected to register a CAGR of approximately 17% during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

Top Companies in the Americas Precision Farming Software Market are Trimble Inc., Granular Inc., IBM Corporation, Deere & Company, AgDNA Technologies Inc., AGJunction Inc., AG Leader Technology Inc., AGCO Corporation, Bayer CropScience AG, Taranis Inc., Harris Geospatial Solutions, Inc., and others.

Industry News

– January 2020 – AgWorks, LLC, and FieldReveal, LLC partnered to jointly deliver zone-based variable rate and decision support software to retailers throughout North America. Both AgWorks and FieldReveal are firmly committed to developing software solutions for retailers and growers that lead the way toward an information-based future.

– December 2019 – An agritech analytics company CropX collaborated with FarmAgro, which is involved in the commercialization of agroforestry equipment, based in Costa Rica. The partnership is aimed to help Latin American farmers become more efficient and profitable by offering innovative agritech solutions and precision agriculture tools based on the CropX farm management platform.

The United States Expected to Dominate the Market

– The United States is expected to dominate the precision farming software market in the American region, owing to the massive transformation in the agriculture sector across the country. Certain factors such as rapid digitization and automation, implementation of IoT, growth of connected devices, etc. are seamlessly finding applications in the modern and sustainable farming and agriculture.

– Farming and agriculture are embracing digital transformations in the country over the past few decades, as it is becoming more industrialized and technology-driven. Also, agtech companies across the country are attracting investors from across the world, which is stimulating the adoption of smart technologies in the agriculture space.

– For instance, IoT America, a U.S. company deployed IoT solutions across rural America, and provide IoT networks for agriculture and towns across the rural U.S. The company designs install and manage wireless connectivity and value-added solutions for precision agriculture, livestock management, etc.

– Several regional companies are making innovations and developments to create enhanced solutions in the market, thereby capturing a larger share. For instance, in 2019, a precision agriculture intelligence platform, Taranis, launched the industry’s first automated crop emergence and stand count solution. The addition of an emergency solution to the company’s offerings reflects its vision to become the single-most comprehensive precision agriculture intelligence platform provider.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

Executive Summary: It includes key trends of the global Americas Precision Farming Software market related to products, applications, and other crucial factors. It also provides an analysis of the competitive landscape and CAGR and market size of the global Americas Precision Farming Software market based on production and revenue.

Production and Consumption by Region: It covers all regional markets focusing on the research study. It discusses prices and key players besides production and consumption in each regional market.

Key Players: Here, the report throws light on financial ratios, pricing structure, production cost, gross profit, sales volume, revenue, and gross margin of leading and prominent companies competing in the global Americas Precision Farming Software market.

Market Segments: This part of the report discusses product type and application segments of the global Americas Precision Farming Software market based on market share, CAGR, market size, and various other factors.

Research Methodology: This section discusses the research methodology and approaches Americas Precision Farming Software used to prepare the report. It covers data triangulation, market breakdown, market size estimation, and research design and/or programs.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

