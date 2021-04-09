Americas Precision Farming Software Market 2021 Global Outlook – Trimble Inc., IBM Corporation, Deere & Company, AGCO Corporation, Bayer CropScience AG

The Americas Precision Farming Software Market Research Report Forecast 2021 – 2025 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehend Americas Precision Farming Software data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report. The report provides pre COVID-19 historic data, the impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19.

The Americas Precision Farming Software Market is expected to register a CAGR of approximately 17% during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

Top Key Players in the Americas Precision Farming Software Market: Trimble Inc., Granular Inc., IBM Corporation, Deere & Company, AgDNA Technologies Inc., AGJunction Inc., AG Leader Technology Inc., AGCO Corporation, Bayer CropScience AG, Taranis Inc., Harris Geospatial Solutions, Inc., and Others.

– January 2020 – AgWorks, LLC, and FieldReveal, LLC partnered to jointly deliver zone-based variable rate and decision support software to retailers throughout North America. Both AgWorks and FieldReveal are firmly committed to developing software solutions for retailers and growers that lead the way toward an information-based future.

– December 2019 – An agritech analytics company CropX collaborated with FarmAgro, which is involved in the commercialization of agroforestry equipment, based in Costa Rica. The partnership is aimed to help Latin American farmers become more efficient and profitable by offering innovative agritech solutions and precision agriculture tools based on the CropX farm management platform.

Cloud-based Precision Farming Software is Expected to Grow Significantly

– There has been an increasing deployment of cloud-based technology across the industries, which has stimulated the region’s adoption rate of modern farming techniques. Hence, cloud-based precision farming software is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period.

– The region is viewing strategic partnerships and collaborations as a lucrative path for cloud-based solution providers to enhance their market presence. For instance, in March 2020, Sony Electronics collaborated with four ag-tech firms to create expanded farming solutions. One such company, Progeny Drone Inc., a Purdue University-affiliated startup, created Plot Phenix software that converts aerial crop photos into useful information for plant breeding, crop modeling, and precision agriculture.

– Due to the global coronavirus outbreak, several farmers and agritech startups are facing challenges. Hence, IBM is providing its weather monitoring tools for free during the strict Covid-19 lockdown. The US-based tech firm is offering a 30-day free trial of its Operations Dashboard, which was developed by its subsidiary, The Weather Company, to assist smallholders and supply chain-focused start-ups with decision-making.

Americas Precision Farming Software Market research is an understanding report with meticulous efforts undertaken to study the right and important information offering an entire study of the Impact of COVID-19 on Precision Farming Software Market, Industry Outlook, Opportunities in Market, and Expansion By 2025 and also taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. Research techniques like PESTLE and SWOT analysis are made available by the researchers

