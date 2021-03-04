Americas Aircraft Lighting Market 2021 Business Scenario – STG Aerospace Limited, Honeywell International Inc., Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG, Astronics Corporation

The report titled “Americas Aircraft Lighting Market” has recently added by MarketInsightsReports to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.

The Americas Aircraft Lighting market is expected to register a CAGR of around 5%, during the forecast period 2021 to 2027.

Top Companies in the Global Americas Aircraft Lighting Market: –STG Aerospace Limited, Honeywell International Inc., Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG, Astronics Corporation, Oxley Group, Bruce Aerospace Inc., Safran, Collins Aerospace, Heads Up Technologies Inc., Soderberg Manufacturing Company Inc., Luminator Technology Group, Whelen Aerospace Technologies, Precise Flight Inc., IFE Products

Industry News and Developments:

– The growth in air passenger traffic due to development in the business ecosystem, tourism, etc. is propelling the demand for new commercial and general aviation aircraft in the region. This factor is significantly propelling the market growth for aircraft lighting in America region.

– The latest innovation in lighting technology is significantly driving the market growth for aircraft interior lighting. Players are coming up with newer technologies in cabin lighting roughly every 2 to 3 years which is providing a plethora of options for aircraft manufacturers to offer to the airlines to enhance their ambiance and the overall look of the cabin.

Key Market Trends

Commercial Aircraft Segment Held the Largest Market Share in 2019

Americas is one of the regions that generate the highest demand for commercial aircraft in the world, mainly due to high domestic and international commercial aviation passenger traffic. To address the growing passenger traffic in the region several airlines are adding new routes and increasing their fleet size by procuring new aircraft. In June 2019, American Airlines ordered 50 new Airbus A321XLR aircraft in a move that helps the airline to expand its routes on offer. The A321XLR cabin features new ceiling lighting and colored LED lighting for the cabin. Such orders are expected to increase the demand for interior and exterior lights in those commercial aircraft. On the other hand, several airlines are retrofitting their cabins with newer lighting systems to enhance the passenger experience. In April 2018, Alaska Airlines announced that it had signed an agreement with STG Aerospace to deploy its photoluminescent saf-Tglo SSUL photoluminescent emergency escape path marking system (EEPMS) across 116 aircraft within the airline’s fleet, consisting of Boeing 737-700, MAX9 and Airbus A320 Family of aircraft. Such developments are expected to help the growth of the market in the region during the forecast period.

Increasing Adopton of Mood Lighting Driving the Market

Airlines in the Americas are operating in a very competitive space and are adopting several strategies to attract passengers and increase their market share. With the growth in Low-cost carriers in the region, there is a reduction in facilities such as free amenities and cabin space which may be annoying to the passengers. In such a scenario, airlines are trying to enhance the passenger experience through the improved ambiance. In this regard, they are emphasizing on incorporating advanced lighting systems inside the passenger cabin, such as LED panels for mood lighting. Virgin America that was later acquired by Alaska Airlines was the pioneer in the adoption of such LED lighting when it comes to major American carriers. Later, other airlines in the US like Delta, JetBlue, United, and Southwest have also started adopting customized mood lighting in their aircraft, which are later followed by other airlines in the region. This mood lighting is also becoming a key trend in business jets, as the operators in the general aviation spend huge amounts to attract passengers. As LED lighting technology becomes more sophisticated and also inexpensive, several aircraft operators are adopting these systems in their cabins. Players have also begun working directly with airlines and aircraft manufacturers to develop and bring more intuitive lighting systems in to the market, which is driving the market currently.

Regional Analysis:

Furthermore, to broaden the understanding, researchers have studied the global Americas Aircraft Lighting market from a geographical point of view, considering the potential regions and countries. The regional analysis will assist the market players in making sound decisions regarding their future investments.

Americas Aircraft Lighting Market report includes the following geographic areas such as North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

This allows an understanding of the market and benefits from any lucrative opportunities that are available. Researchers have offered a comprehensive study of the existing market scenario while concentrating on the new business objectives. There is a detailed analysis of the change in customer requirements, customer preferences and the vendor landscape of the overall market.

