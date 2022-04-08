American Singer Mod Sun gets engaged with his lady love Avril Lavigne After one year of dating!!

Canada’s Avril Lavigne and her boyfriend Mod Sun have officially become engaged. In an Instagram post on Thursday, Lavigne said that Sun asked her to marry him in Paris, right outside the Eiffel Tower. When they were together, she put together a reel of pictures from their special time. One picture was a black and white picture of the musician down on one knee.

In the caption of the post, the singer said, “It’s been a long time.” “It’s true: I will always love you “which means, “I love you always.”

On his Instagram, Sun, who goes by Derek Ryan Smith, shared a poem he wrote for his soon-to-be wife. “The first time we met, I knew you were the one.” “Together until our days are done.”

“I had a dream in which I proposed to my boyfriend in Paris. You should wear this ring. In your eyes, I was on my knees. You’re too beautiful for me to say. I held your hand and took one last breath. A: “Will you marry me?” My heart goes out to Avril “It didn’t stop.

When Sun came along, the pop-punk princess told a magazine that she wasn’t looking for love at the time. “I said, “I need a break from men.” All of that was gone in two days “She said.”

Their relationship began right away after they met at a songwriting session. Lavigne said she “just went with her gut.”

She started dating Sun in February 2021, and they made their first appearance on the red carpet together at the MTV Video Music Awards in September.

He co-wrote and co-produced a lot of songs on her most recent album, Love Sux, which came out in February. She was on Mod’s 2021 single, “Flames.”