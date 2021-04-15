American policewoman charged after murder of black man | Free press

Another black man was killed in a traffic stop in the US. The policewoman who fired the shot is now on trial for manslaughter.

Minneapolis (AP) – Following the murder of African-American Daunte Wright during a US police operation, the prosecutor’s office accuses the responsible white officer of second-degree manslaughter.

You caused Wright’s death and must be held accountable, the Washington district attorney in Minnesota, Minnesota, said on Wednesday.

Ex-police officer Kim Potter can face up to 10 years in prison and a fine. Second degree manslaughter implies “culpable negligence”. In German legal usage, the crime would more likely be akin to murder by negligence. Potter was arrested on Wednesday, the BCA announced. She had resigned on Tuesday.

20-year-old Wright died Sunday in the City of Brooklyn Center north of Minneapolis as a result of a gunshot to the chest, according to an autopsy. At Brooklyn Center, there have been protests since the blacks’ deaths on Sunday, which have also turned into riots. Mayor Mike Elliott again urged protesters on Wednesday to refrain from violence. He announced a new curfew for Thursday night.

Police chief Tim Gannon, who has since resigned, said Monday he believed Potter accidentally shot the 20-year-old during a traffic stop. According to the initial findings, instead of using a stun gun (taser), she accidentally pulled her gun, he said. According to the New York Times, the 48-year-old has been with the police for 26 years.

Police checked Wright on Sunday because his car’s registration had expired, it was said. They found out there was an arrest warrant for the unarmed man and wanted to arrest him. A video shows Wright loosening the cops’ grip and getting back into his car. A policewoman shouts “Taser, Taser, Taser” – but has a gun in her hand. A shot can then be heard.

Wright had a young son who, according to reports in the American media, is almost two years old. A fundraiser for his family had already received more than $ 600,000 on Wednesday.

Try it for 30 days for € 20.99

Access to all content on freiepresse.de and e-paper. (ends automatically)

Now € 0 instead of € 20.99