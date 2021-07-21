“American Horror Story” season 10 production paused after Covid-19 affair

The production of “American Horror Story” had to be stopped after the Covid-19 case

Despite this forced break, the new season of the series starts on August 25th.

The series will soon start its 10th season.

Another Hollywood production had to pause because of a new Covid-19 infection. This time the injured project was “American Horror Story,” which has entered its tenth season. This series, created by Ryan Murphy, joins “Bridgerton”, the musical by “Matilda” and the prequel to “The War of Thrones”, which have also ceased production in the last few days.

The news was announced by the Variety website, which says the infected person is one of the actors but does not reveal the name. Filming of the series had to be postponed due to the pandemic and has never had to stop since it started on December 10, 2020. This break lasts until the end of the week.

The series premiere was scheduled for August 25th, and the same date remains as the tenth season of “American Horror Story” is split into two parts and the first has already completed all the recording and post-production.

Macaulay Culkin (“Alone at Home”), Sarah Paulson (“Ratched”), Evan Peters (“Mare of Easttown”), Kathy Bates (“Misery: The Final Chapter”) star in “American Horror Story: Double Feature” Leading roles. Leslie Grossman (“Popular”), Billie Lourd (“Scream Queens”), Adina Porter (“True Blood”), Lily Rabe (“Miss Stevens”), Angelica Ross (“Pose”), Finn Wittrock (“Ratched”) and Kaia Gerber (“American Horror Stories”).

