“American Horror Stories”: The series has already premiered, in which each episode has a new story

It’s a spin-off from “American Horror Story” created by the same producer Ryan Murphy. There is no date of arrival in Portugal yet.

The mother series debuted ten years ago.

“American Horror Story” opened ten years ago. The fans have seen nine seasons since then – the tenth is just around the corner: US premiere on August 25th. Before that, the ghostly universe of this series created by Ryan Murphy expands with the introduction of a spin-off.

“American Horror Stories” made its debut on Thursday, July 15, on the American streaming platform Hulu. There is no date of arrival in Portugal yet, nor has it been confirmed where it will debut (or whether it will even be shown here). Fox broadcasts “American Horror Story” on Portuguese television.

In contrast to the mother series, in which each season focuses on a narrative, each episode tells a different story with different characters – such as the format of the classic “The Twilight Zone” or the more recent “Black Mirror”.

However, the first two episodes are intertwined. They are the first and second parts of “Rubber (Wo) man” – an allusion to a character from the first season of “American Horror Story”, the “Rubber Man”. There are 16 chapters in total, each about an hour long.

“A young girl and her father are moving into an abandoned house with a dark past. While the family is transforming itself, it is seized by a darkness ”, can be read in the synopsis of the first episode.

“Showing a banned film has catastrophic consequences”, “A group of influencers has to deal with the consequences after posting a problematic video online” or “A woman does the unthinkable for a successful pregnancy” are some of the descriptions that which have already been published from other chapters of the season.

The series was created by the same Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk who wrote most of the screenplays. Several directors have been hired to direct episodes, including actress Sarah Paulson, who was one of the strong names on American Horror Story – although each season tells a story with different characters, many of the actors are repeaters and repeaters.

Other directors responsible for the chapters of “American Horror Stories” are Loni Peristere, Manny Coto, Sanaa Hamri, Eduardo Sánchez and Max Winkler. The project was announced last year.

The cast includes names like Matt Bomer, Danny Trejo, John Carroll Lynch, Billie Lourd, Sierra McCormick, Gavin Creel, Paris Jackson, Belissa Escobedo, Merrin Dungey, Selena Sloan, Ashley Martin Carter, Valerie Loo and Dane DiLiegro.

