American horror stories, from shadow to light, battle of the sexes … all the news for September 2021

Under the Disney + release schedule, here is the list of Disney + news for the Star category for the month of September.

Week from August 30th to September 5th

Available September 1st:

Feyenoord is an unprecedented Dutch documentary series dedicated to the famous Rotterdam football club. This club demands the best from its coaches, management, players and fans. In fact, Feyenoord is only designed with excellence in mind. Featuring unique images from the locker room to the meeting room, this documentary series brings the team closer to the public than ever before.

Private practice – seasons 1 to 6

Available on September 3rd:

The All Risks Agency Ensemble c’est tout is a film directed by Claude Berri, starring Audrey Tautou, Guillaume Canet and Laurent Stocker, released in 2007. The story is about a young woman named Camille who left her middle-class family to live by his side. She lives in a maid’s room and survives by cleaning up. In the lobby of her house she meets Philibert, a stammering aristocrat who lives in a huge family apartment in a shared apartment with Franck, a young, male and delicate cook who takes care of his grandmother Paulette. On a winter evening, Philibert visits the charming Camille, who has fallen victim to a severe flu.

Week from September 6th to 12th

Available September 8th:

American Horror Stories is an anthology series consisting of 7 episodes and is inspired by the film American Horror Story. The series, also created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, will be released weekly.

Mistresses – Seasons 1 to 4 Resistance Les Chamois – Seasons 1 and 2

Available on September 10th:

Battle of the Sexes is a biopic by Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris, starring Emma Stone and Jim Carrell. In 1972 tennis champion Billie Jean King won three Grand Slam titles. But she is not satisfied with her balance sheet, but is fighting to ensure that women are respected on the tennis courts as well as men. Then the former number one in the world, Bobby Riggs, deeply misogynistic and provocative, calls on her to face him in a one-on-one match. Both will play their best game in this confrontation that changed the history of this discipline forever.

He has the game The spacesuit and the butterfly With all our strength

Week from September 13th to 19th

Available from September 15th:

Le Secret d’Élise is a French series by Alexandre Laurant. The story takes place when a young couple moves to Bellerive, in a beautiful house in the south of France. The only problem: the house is haunted by the ghost of a little girl who died under strange circumstances in 1969.

Time is MordTropic Criminals – Seasons 1 through 2

Available on September 17th:

The descendants Le Club de la chance Le bal des actricesJeune et jolie is a film by François Ozon with Marine Vatch, Géraldine Pailhas and Frédéric Pierrot. In a strange atmosphere that ozone knows, the director paints the portrait of 17-year-old Isabelle, who voluntarily prostitutes herself after her return from vacation.

Week of September 20th to 26th

Available on September 22nd:

Y, The Last Man is a new original series from Disney Star. Inspired by the comics of the same name, the story takes place in a post-apocalyptic world in which all mammals with the Y chromosome have been wiped out. Only Yorick Brown and his capuchin monkey Esperluette managed to escape this catastrophe. The young man must team up with Agent 355 and geneticist Alison Mann to find out why he’s the only human alive and try to save the human species.

Available on September 24th:

Out of the Shadows in the Light, Russell Crowe plays Jim Braddock, a promising boxer during the Great Depression in the United States. After a series of defeats, he was forced to abandon the competition, but was called up to fight at the last minute after being canceled. Against all odds, he won the fight in the third round against the second world challenger.

Week from September 27th to October 3rd

Available on September 29th:

The Great North is an animated adult sitcom created by sisters Molyneux and Minty Lewis. The series follows the adventures of the Tobin family, who live in the frozen lands of Alaska.

Dollhouse – Seasons 1 to 2

