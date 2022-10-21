American Chess Grandmaster Hans Niemann files lawsuit against Magnus Carlsen, Hikaru Nakamura, and Chess.com

American chess grandmaster and Twitch streamer Hans Niemann has filed a defamation lawsuit in opposition to Magnus Carlsen, who’s one of the best participant on the earth, GM and Twitch streamer Hikaru Nakamura, in addition to Chess.com.

Niemann is suing for $100 million in damages after reportedly being accused of dishonest by Carlsen. The previous ended the Norwegian grandmaster’s win streak. Subsequently, the American participant confessed to enjoying unfairly in on-line matches on Chess.com however claimed that he had solely been unethical a handful of occasions. Hans additionally said he’d by no means used unfair means in an in-person sport.

These feedback of his got here after individuals have been suspicious that he might need used unfair means to defeat Carlsen. Now, with the involvement of a lawsuit, the state of affairs has escalated enormously.

Hans Niemann recordsdata $100 million defamation lawsuit

On September 4, in Spherical 3 of the Sinquefield Cup, the 19-year-old chess grandmaster defeated Magnus Carlsen, snapping the Norwegian’s 53-match unbeaten streak. Consequently, one of the best on the earth determined to withdraw from the match after the loss, posting a tweet suggesting that Niemann had cheated over the board.

Following Carlsen’s withdrawal, anti-cheating measures have been elevated on the Sinquefield Cup, and Niemann didn’t win one other match, additional fueling hypothesis. Fellow grandmaster Hikaru Nakamura publicly accused him of dishonest in on-line match matches hosted on Chess.com. In response, he said he had by no means cheated over the board, claiming his win over Carlsen to be official.

Days later, Chess.com made the choice to droop Hans Niemann. Daniel Rensch, the positioning’s Chief Chess Officer, made a press release on Twitter confirming that the 19-year-old can be suspended indefinitely, pending an investigation of his previous dishonest.

Practically a month later, Chess.com launched an official report alleging that Niemann cheated in additional matches than he’d initially admitted. It was estimated that the full variety of video games the place he’d used unfair ways was round 100. Nevertheless, the grandmaster maintains that he has by no means cheated in individual.

Though his historical past of on-line dishonest leaves loads of room for skepticism, some key specialists agree that Niemann didn’t use unfair ways in his match with Carlsen, together with main anti-cheating professional Ken Regan. Regan analyzed all of Hans Niemann’s video games courting again to 2020, together with the one in query in opposition to Carlsen, and got here to the conclusion that he was clear.

Per week after the Sinquefield Cup, Niemann and Carlsen have been slated to face one another once more in an internet match. Nevertheless, the latter withdrew in protest after the primary transfer. He later made an official assertion on Twitter, explaining his choice and publicly accusing Niemann of dishonest. In his submit, he mentioned:

“I imagine that Niemann has cheated extra – and extra lately – than he has publicly admitted.”

Following these developments, Hans Niemann has filed a defamation lawsuit in opposition to Chess.com, Carlsen, and Nakamura, looking for a complete of $100 million. He claims that the allegations have ruined his chess profession and his life. The 19-year-old has mentioned that he’s now not allowed to compete in lots of prime chess tournaments.

Regardless of Hans Niemann’s claims, in addition to Chess.com’s assertion that the allegations within the go well with have “no benefit,” every little thing will now be settled by america authorized system.

