American Airlines Q3 FY2022 Earnings Report Preview: What to Look For

Key Takeaways Analysts estimate EPS of $0.53 vs. -$0.99 in Q3 FY 2021.

Load issue is predicted to rise to the second-highest stage in 20 quarters.

Income is predicted to rebound to its second-highest stage in at the least 5 years.

American Airways Group Inc. (AAL), the world’s largest service by passenger quantity, most likely swung to a revenue within the third quarter from the identical interval a yr in the past because it flew the second-highest proportion of paying passengers in additional than 5 years.

The Fort Value, Texas-based firm, which raised its quarterly income steering this month, is more likely to report earnings per share (EPS) of 53 cents, in contrast with a 99-cent loss within the prior interval, based on a mean estimate from Seen Alpha. The airline firm reviews earnings earlier than the market opens on Oct. 20.

Easing COVID restrictions and rising demand for enterprise and leisure journey have supported the trade’s restoration this yr, though Delta Air Traces Inc. (DAL)’s earnings fell wanting third-quarter analyst predictions. Traders will deal with American’s load issue, a key measure to gauge the proportion of seats stuffed by paid passengers, amid expectations it is again to pre-pandemic ranges.

Shares of American Airways, down 27% up to now yr in contrast with an 18% decline within the S&P 500 Index, staged a modest rally final week after the corporate boosted its steering.



Supply: TradingView.



American Airways Earnings Historical past

Like different airways, American was hit arduous by the COVID-19 pandemic. It reported 9 straight quarterly losses beginning within the first three months of 2020 and its first three month revenue within the second quarter of this yr.

Income dropped for 5 consecutive quarters through the pandemic earlier than starting to get better final yr. Within the second quarter of this yr, the air service’s income rebounded to $13.4 billion, the very best in nearly 5 years. Income is predicted to complete $13.3 billion within the third quarter.