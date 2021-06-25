America Airport Passenger Screening Systems Market To Witness the Highest Growth Globally in Coming Years 2021-2025

The report provides a detailed assessment of the ‘America Airport Passenger Screening Systems Market’. This includes enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmaps, value chains, ecosystem player profiles, and strategies included. The report also presents a SWOT analysis and forecast for Airport Passenger Screening Systems investments from 2021 to 2025. The report provides pre COVID-19 historic data, the impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19.

The America airport passenger screening systems market is expected to exhibit a growth rate of more than 7.5% during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

Market Overview:

– The passenger traffic in the North America region is increasing and in 2018 the region held a total share of 22.4% in global air passenger traffic, registering a growth of 4.7% over the previous year. In 2018, Latin American countries such as Mexico and Brazil exhibited a growth of 4.6 and 3.1 million additional passengers respectively. This factor is significantly driving the growth of the airport passenger screening systems market in North and Latin America.

– The rise in global terrorism and illegal trading of illicit goods in the America region is propelling the growth of airport passenger screening systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, and other Latin America Countries. Incoming illegal drugs seized at airports in the United States were nearly 28% of the total incoming drugs seized between 2014 and 2018 and in 2017 alone Sao Paolo airport seized more than 1.34 metric tonnes of cocaine.

– The market for airport passenger screening systems is also being driven by new airport development and terminal expansion projects in the region. Projects such as the recently opened Williston Basin International Airport, Peru’s Jorge Chavez International Airport expansion project, etc. are few of the many undergoing aviation development projects that are addressing the issue of growing air passenger traffic in the region.

Top Key Players in the America Airport Passenger Screening Systems Market are OSI Systems Inc., Garret Metal Detectors, Leidos, ZKTECO CO., LTD., Vanderlande Industries, Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co KG, NUCTECH COMPANY LIMITED, Smiths Detection Group Ltd., and others.

Key Market Trends:

Technological Developments are Driving the Growth of the Market

Owing to increasing air passenger traffic, a rise in terrorism and drug traffic, airport authorities are depending on the latest technologies and innovations to screen a large number of passengers in less time. The airports in the North American region deploy millimeter-wave imaging and other advanced imaging technologies to screen passengers. In Latin America, the demand for advanced X-Ray imaging systems is increasing owing to the rise in drug trade and to detect drugs within the bodies of passengers. The recent growth in air passenger population has left airports with space management issues. An enhanced advanced imaging system is fully electronic and uses panels instead of moving parts and confining chamber to make a 3D image of the passenger using sound waves and detect abnormalities. The implementation of technologies such as Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence, and Robotics is also propelling the market development in the region. Data Analytics is speeding up video monitoring inspection and risk-based screening processes through video analytics and Artificial Intelligence. Biometric solutions and cybersecurity solutions are assisting in creating passenger information-sharing platforms that speed up the screening process by removing several checkpoints.

Regional Analysis:

United States to Exhibit the Highest Growth Rate

United States is increasing its spending on development of advanced and efficient airport security solutions. Airport and air passenger security is an important part of United States’ national defense. The US is rapidly developing and adopting new technologies such as biometric, artificial intelligence, and data analytics for airport passenger screening purposes. In 2018, Atlanta’s F Terminal became United States’ first biometric terminal equipped with facial recognition technology. Miami Airport recently upgraded its terminal and installed new passenger and luggage screening equipment. Los Angeles airport has executed paperless boarding of more than 500,000 international passengers using face recognition systems. In 2019, TSA provided enhanced advanced imaging technology full-body scanner (eAIT) to Las Vegas Airport. However, the scanner is in the testing phase and improvements are being made in-service time. Significant improvements are also being made in the field of terahertz screening which detects weapons and other security threatening objects by identifying objects that blocks the heat from the body. Currently terahertz screening systems are deployed in rail transit systems and are expected to enter the airport security market soon. The aforementioned instances demonstrate the growth of airport passenger screening systems market in the United States.

Highlights of TOC:

Market Overview: It starts with product overview and scope of the America Airport Passenger Screening Systems market and later gives consumption and production growth rate comparisons by application and product respectively. It also includes a glimpse of the regional study and Airport Passenger Screening Systems market size analysis for the review period 2015-2025.

Company Profiles: Each company profiled in the report is assessed for its market growth keeping in view vital factors such as price, Airport Passenger Screening Systems market gross margin, revenue, production, markets served, main business, product specifications, applications, and introduction, areas served, and production sites.

Manufacturing Cost Analysis: It includes industrial chain analysis, manufacturing process analysis, the proportion of manufacturing cost structure, and the analysis of key raw materials.

Market Dynamics: Readers are provided with a comprehensive analysis of Airport Passenger Screening Systems market challenges, influence factors, drivers, opportunities, and trends.

Market Forecast: Here, the Airport Passenger Screening Systems report provides consumption forecast by application, price, revenue, and production forecast by product, consumption forecast by region, production forecast by region, and production and revenue forecast.

