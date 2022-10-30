AMD Monster Radeon RX 7900XTX Graphics Card Rumored To Take On NVidia RTX 4090

It is an thrilling time for PC players with one more main {hardware} launch anticipated quickly and this time it is AMD taking over Nvidia with what we anticipate to be a monster graphics card – the Radeon RX 7900XTX, which can go face to face with Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 4090.

The newest rumors counsel a big graphics card with a large 24GB of GDDR6 reminiscence, a 384-bit reminiscence bus and new RDNA3 structure. A big unknown in the mean time is whether or not AMD may even introduce PCIe 5.0 assist with its RX 7000-series graphics playing cards, though it is extremely possible seeing as the newest motherboards from AMD and Intel assist it plus AMD was the primary to introduce PCIe 4.0 GPUs too.

AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT AMD

The cardboard will mark the primary new era of graphics playing cards from AMD for the reason that launch of the RX 6000-series. Common {hardware} leaker chi11eddog launched the next on twitter with some sections masked (by way of VideoCardz)

One thing it should apparently not be utilizing is the 12VHPWR PCIe 5.0 energy connector first launched on Nvidia’s RTX 4090. This has seen experiences of melting points from small numbers of householders, doubtlessly linked to bending the brand new cable at excessive angles.

Extra information and leaks are anticipated over the following few weeks and I will be masking all of them in addition to precise evaluations of the brand new RX 7000-series so comply with me right here on Forbes utilizing the Observe button beneath, or verify me out on YouTube, Instagram, Twitter and Fb.