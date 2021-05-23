Ambulatory EHR Market Size, Business Scenario, Share, Growth, Insights, Industry Analysis, Trends and Forecasts Report 2027 The global ambulatory EHR (electronic health record) market is projected to reach USD 6.66 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research.

Due to the growing need to minimize operating costs in the healthcare sector, the global ambulatory EHR market is expected to expand significantly during the forecast period. Increasing government efforts to introduce EHR systems in healthcare organizations are projected to promote growth of the global ambulatory EHR market in the near future. Moreover, rising government initiatives for maintaining and improving platforms for patient health records are anticipated to boost the global ambulatory EHR market further during the forecast period.

You Can Download Free Sample PDF Copy of Ambulatory EHR Market at https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/459

This report studies the global Ambulatory EHR market status and forecast, categorizes the global Ambulatory EHR market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).

During the forecast period, North America is projected to lead the global market. Growing rate of adoption of EHR solutions and rising expenditure on healthcare in the region are key drivers of the market in North America.

Key market participants include Modernizing Medicine, Inc., CureMD Healthcare Corporation, Epic Systems Corporation, McKesson Corporation, Greenway Health, LLC, Cerner Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Medical Information Technology, Incorporated, MTBC, Inc., Computer Programs, and Systems, Inc.

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Cloud-based

On-premises

Practice Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Solo Practices

Large Practices

Small-medium-sized Practices

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

e-Prescribing

Health Analytics

Practice Management

Referral Management

Patient Management

Decision Support

Population Health Management

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Independent Centers

Hospital-owned Ambulatory Centers

Others

Key questions answered in the report

What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

Which segment is currently leading the market?

In which region will the market find its highest growth?

Which players will take the lead in the market?

What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

The report segments the Ambulatory EHR market on the basis of geography, end-user, end-use, product application, type, share, growth rate and size to reveal where the industry will be in the coming years. The researchers assessing the industry have included the details about the recent decisions and events such acquisition and mergers, collaborations, product launch and investments. Important decisions connected with such events come handy for business owners when positioning their brands in the global market and finalizing the marketing strategies.

Read more@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/ambulatory-ehr-market

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Ambulatory EHR Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Ambulatory EHR Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Stringent environmental regulations

4.2.2.2. Rising need to reduce bacterial or algal contamination in water systems

4.2.2.3. Increasing demand for biocides for municipal water treatment

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Fluctuating prices of raw material

4.2.3.2. Present challenging economic conditions due to the pandemic

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Ambulatory EHR Market By Application Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 6. Ambulatory EHR Market By Product type Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 7. Ambulatory EHR Market Regional Outlook

Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

Continued…