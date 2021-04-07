Ambulatory EHR Market Analysis with Key Players, Applications, Trends and Forecasts to 2027

Selbyville, Delaware Global Ambulatory EHR Market Report added at Market Study Report LLC offers industry size, share, growth, trends and forecast analysis up to 2027. Ambulatory EHR Market Report also covers top key players, porters five forces analysis and market segmentation in detail. This report examines the global Ambulatory EHR market and provides information regarding the revenue for the period 2020 to 2027.

Global Ambulatory EHR Market is valued approximately at USD 4.9 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.7% over the forecast period 2020-2027. The automated edition of the paper report for the patient is know n as the electronic health record (EHR). It is observed that paper-based records were phased out at a rapid rate, with digitization and virtualization providing numerous development opportunities for improved medical record management across the network of hospitals and healthcare research centers.

Hence, numerous healthcare centers have been gradually embracing these Ambulatory EHR HER across developing countries, which has been shown to be one of the main drivers of the industry studied. Governments are now continually engaging in maintaining and expanding databases on patient health information. The US federal government has made many investments in turning the healthcare sector into an electronic age. Apart from this, the key players of global Ambulatory EHR market has adopted various strategies to gain competitive advantage including product launch, mergers and acquisition, partnerships and agreements, investment, funding and others. For instance, MTBC (US) purchased CareCloud Company (US) in January 2020, which helped MTBC achieve greater operating efficiencies, boost growth and offer more room for future expansion. Similarly, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (US) signed a contract with Northwell Health (US) in October 2019 to jointly create a next-generation, AI-powered electronic health record.

The regional analysis of global Ambulatory EHR market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing high adoption rate of the HER and increased healthcare expenditure. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such the investments and reforms to modernize China’s healthcare infrastructure; the digital healthcare scenario in India; Japan’s favorable outlook for HCIT would create lucrative growth prospects for the Ambulatory EHR market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Epic Systems Corporation

Cerner Corporation

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Medical Information Technology, Inc.

CPSI

NextGen Healthcare Information Systems,

eClinicalWorks

athenahealth, Inc.

Modernizing Medicine, Inc.

Medical Transcription Billing Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Deployment mode:

Cloud-based

On-premise

By Practice size:

Large Practices

Small-to-Medium-sized Practices

Solo Practices

By Application:

Practice Management

Patient Management

e-Prescribing

Referral Management

Population Health Management

Decision Support

Health Analytics

By End-User:

Hospital-Owned Ambulatory Centers

Independent Centers

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

