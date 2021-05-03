Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring Market Shares, Strategies, and Forecasts Analysis

Ambulatory blood pressure monitoring includes measurement of blood pressure at regular intervals of time usually after every 15-20 minutes and is performed for 24 hours, during which patient conducts normal day to day activities. Ambulatory blood pressure monitors are portable automated monitor worn on a belt connected to standard cuff on upper arm. The device uses an oscillometric technique to identify systolic, diastolic, mean blood pressure and heart rate. Ambulatory blood pressure monitoring provides valuable and precise diagnostic information in comparison to in-clinic and home blood pressure monitoring.

Ambulatory blood pressure market is growing at faster pace majorly due to an increase in the number of patients suffering from low or high blood pressure all over the world. According to the World Heart Federation, currently, around one billion people worldwide are suffering from high blood pressure and the number is expected to reach 1.56 billion by 2025. With the use of ambulatory blood pressure monitoring, patients can avoid further complications through regular checks of blood pressure level and accordingly regulate their food habits.

Ambulatory blood pressure monitoring is also witnessing growth at rapid rate due to increasing adoption of product bundling strategies by market players. In product bundling, companies offer blood glucose monitors, thermometers and pulse oximeters in addition to ambulatory blood pressure monitors. The patients also prefer such packages in comparison to individual products as they are more cost-effective. However, the major challenge which ambulatory blood glucose market is facing is that the market is highly price sensitive. This is mainly because Asian companies have introduced the ambulatory blood pressure monitors in comparatively low prices. With the increase in number of companies importing the monitors in low prices is leading to decline in ambulatory blood pressure monitoring market.

Restricted reimbursement limits for ambulatory blood pressure monitoring is one of the factors that is restraining the ambulatory blood pressure monitoring market. The only ambulatory blood pressures monitor which is reimbursed is the one which is used for diagnosing and differentiating white collar (coat) hypertension. The ambulatory blood pressure monitoring which is used in clinical segment is underplayed by the reimbursement policies due to high cost incurred by the patients.

North America and Europe lead the ambulatory blood pressure monitoring market due to increasing ageing population, sedentary lifestyles, government initiatives and programs to spread awareness about important information with respect to hypertension and economic stability to purchase expensive healthcare equipments. Asia-Pacific is growing at faster pace for the ambulatory blood pressure monitoring market majorly due to growing health related concerns, increase in economic affordability levels to healthcare and increasing government support towards healthcare sector.

Some of the market players in the ambulatory blood pressure monitoring market include A&D Company, Ltd., Spacelabs Healthcare, Inc., Welch Allyn, Inc., Beijing Avantgarde Medical Equipment Company, Ltd., Microlife AG, Schiller AG, Omron Healthcare Company, Ltd., SunTech Medical, Inc., AViTA Corporation, GE Healthcare, Qinhuangdao Sanwin Trading Company, Ltd. and Shenzhen Phenitech Technology Company, Ltd.

