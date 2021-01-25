Ambroxol HCL Market To Exhibit Strapping Growth In Healthcare Sector Forthcoming Period 2021- 2028 With Prominent Players: Teva, Sris Pharmaceuticals, Mylan, Bayer, Hexal Pharma, Novartis, DM Pharma, Hanmi, Bidachem, Hubei Ocean Biotechnology, Abbott, Takeda

Ambroxol is indicated as “secretolytic therapy in bronchopulmonary diseases associated with abnormal mucus secretion and impaired mucus transport. It promotes mucus clearance, facilitates expectoration and eases productive cough, allowing patients to breathe freely and deeply”.

Ambroxol hydrochloride has a beneficial pain-relieving effect in patients with acute sore throat, superior to that achieved by sucking a placebo lozenge.

Ambroxol is a drug that breaks up phlegm, used in the treatment of respiratory diseases associated with viscid or excessive mucus. Recently, a hypothesis suggested that it may have a potential role in treatment of Paget’s disease of bone, Parkinsonism, and other common diseases of aging-associated diseases involving dysfunction of autophagy. Ambroxol is often administered as an active ingredient in cough syrup.

